Top virologist urges cancellations, “proactive approach” | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Top virologist urges cancellations, “proactive approach”
Thailand’s government should cancel all mass activities, social activities and events that draw crowds, and provide easy public access to Covid-19 coronavirus testing, according to the chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University. Well known virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan made the proposal on his Facebook page today.
Yong says Thailand has been “rehearsing for how to cope” with the outbreak for two months, and it is “about time for real action.” He stressed that everyone must strictly follow the rules and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Public Health on an almost daily basis.
Yong says that currently, about 10,000 new infections daily are being reported worldwide, and such numbers tend to rise exponentially. He pointed out that group infections has been reported in Thailand, including a group of boxing fans and a popular actor, believed to have caught the illness at Bangkok’s Lumpini Stadium. adding that social measures, such as suspension of all events and large crowd activities, should be suspended to prevent the rapid and widespread transmission of the contagion.
60 quarantined as Army Welfare chief tests positive
Yong, who predicts Thailand will definitely enter Stage 3 of the virus outbreak, the highest level, says it would be very difficult to screen a large number of people if it’s found that one or two infected people were among a crowd at an event.
He believes Thailand could become the next South Korea if infections keep multiplying, and urges wider public access to coronavirus testing and a proactive approach to stem contagion.
Though he admits this approach will be hugely expensive, he says it is essential if the outbreak is to be contained, as it apparently has been in China.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News & Updates
Songkran officially postponed
In a shock move, an urgent meeting of the Covid-19 Administration Centre, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, today approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later, undisclosed dates. Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek made the announcement on her Twitter account this afternoon. Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year festival.
Ratchada says the meeting cited “increasing social distance” and “minimising public movement both domestically and internationally” to help stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
“The compensating holidays will be announced later.”
A source at the centre also revealed that within a week it will present to the Cabinet a motion to have all entertainment venues close at 8pm and all universities close their campuses and provide online classes beginning April 1, “until the situation improves.”
Many official Songkran events in various regions across the country had already been cancelled (with the exception of religious ceremonies), including the usual water wars and festivals that normally bring millions of tourists and Thais out to party. Today’s unprecedented decision marks the first action taken on a national scale.
Thailand yesterday reported its biggest daily spike in confirmed cases of the disease known as Covid-19, stoking fears that it’s on the cusp of a larger outbreak.
SOURCES: The Nation | The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered
“If the government ordered us to close entertainment venues, we are willing to cooperate.”
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha said yesterday that, for the time being at least, he is not ordering a shutdown of the country’s massive nightlife industry. But one of Thailand’s main tourist hotspots is bracing for the worst: the Pattaya Entertainment Operators Association conceded yesterday they are willing to cooperate if entertainment venues are ordered closed to prevent the spread of theCovid-19 coronavirus, even if it means many problems.
Speaking to the Pattaya News yesterday, Damrongkiet Pinitkarn, secretary of the association, had this to say:
“After the news about people infected [with] the virus at nightclubs and a party in Bangkok, not many people are going out for nightlife already. The past several nights, we’ve seen substantially reduced traffic on Walking Street. We’ve been affected by the situation already. Staffers are also worried about the virus spread and the use of masks and sanitizers has increased.”
“Some entertainment venues in Bangkok are temporarily closed now, but nearly everything in Pattaya remains open. However, we believe all entertainment venues in Thailand should be closed if we (Pattaya) are forced to close. We also believe a selective closure of venues will not work as people who can’t go to the biggest venues will just go to what is still open, filling it with more people.”
“We have already taken significant steps since the virus spread. Many venues are being cleaned daily and sanitized top to bottom. Many are checking customers for symptoms before entering. There have been no cases of the virus in Pattaya and most of the current customers are expats or locals as few tourists remain.”
In Pattaya, one of the largest nightlife spots in the world, tourism and the entertainment industry account for about 80% of the overall economy. A nightlife shutdown there would put tens, if not hundreds of thousands out of work, and there is concern that many would return to their home provinces, possibly infecting the vulnerable elderly populations there.
The majority of the entertainment workers in Pattaya are transients from Issan in the Northeast, and are the primary breadwinners for their families. A shutdown would likely see many thousands of families in the Northeast, Thailand’s poorest region, affected.
Entertainment operators say they hope the government will step in and help the industry in the current crisis. They hope landlords will be instructed to be lenient during any shutdown period, and not force hundreds of businesses to close by demanding rent, mortgages, etc.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test
TV celebrity and boxing camp manager Matthew Deane, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 6, was together with many others who were at the Lumpini boxing stadium in Ramintra Bangkok, north east of the city centre.
The mayor of the Chachoengsao provincial administration organisation (PAO), Kitti Paopiamsap posted in his Facebook last night at 8.50pm saying that a laboratory test at Paolo Hospital confirmed he was also infected with Covid-19. He believed he contracted the virus while at the Lumpini Boxing Stadium on March 6 from TV celebrity Mathew Deane.
After confirmation of the virus, this event sent shockwaves through the local community due to the large number of socal activities he had attened in the past week.
The different functions that Kitti attended included…
- March 6, a merit-making ceremony at a cock fighting ring, an activity at TamBom Napho Hospital in Sanam Chai Khet district.
- March 7, Mr Kitti went to 5 wedding ceremonies, 2 temple fairs, at Wat Phai Kaew and Wat Sanamchan, and a funeral at Wat dong Yang, all in Ban Pho district.
- March 8, he visited an elderly people’s group in Bang Nam Priew District and attended a funeral at Wat Sam Yaek in Bang Pakong district.
- March 11, he was at a funeral at Wat Sukharam in Bang Pakong.
- March 12, he met with representative of the elderly from all districts, had a meeting with Muslim people in Bang Narm Priew and attended the funeral of a forner abbot in Phanom Sarakham district.
- March 13, he was at a funeral in Bang Phaidistrict.
- March 14, Mr Kitti went to a wedding in tambon Klong Luang Peng and an ordination ceremony in Muang district, according to Bangkok Post.
He had met hundreds of people in these events, and some of them very closely.
Mr. Kitti asked his relatives, friends and other people in Chachoengsao province, who had been in close contact with him, to check their health and comply strictly with the advice of the Public Health Ministry, by either entering home quarantine and to see a doctor immediately if they develop a fever, sore throat, cough or runny nose.
Meanwhile, Thai PBS reports that Army special advisor General Nathaporn Srisawat said today that Major General Rachit Aarunwong, director of the Army Welfare Department and president of the Lumpini boxing stadium, is also infected with Covid-19 and is currently being treated in hospital.
“However, the patient has no fever and his lungs are normal, adding that all members of his family had been observed at home and is in quarantine for 14 days. General Nathaporn also said that the army has traced 36 people who were in close contact with Major General Rachit in the past 14 days and confined them to their residences for observation. 60 other people have also been quarantined.”
SOURCE: thaipbsworld / Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Cambodia’s carelessness over coronavirus could bring disaster
Thai government planning more economic stimulus packages
Songkran officially postponed
Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered
Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test
Thundershowers, more hot weather for the North
Home alone. Phuket hotels hit a speed bump.
Top virologist urges cancellations, “proactive approach”
60 quarantined as Army Welfare chief tests positive
“Where is everyone?” – Suvarnabhumi airport deserted on Saturday night
Stormy skies for Boeing as Coronavirus compounds dire situation
Be informed, be aware. Prevention and precautions in a Covid-19 world.
“We’re not going to run out” – Thai Retailer Association
Thammasat University cancels classes for a week, Thai universities urged to ‘go online’
New Covid-19 specialist hospital to open as Thai government steps up response
Summer storms batter Korat, Buri Ram
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Government cancels cancellation of visa-on-arrival, visa-free travel
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways president and Suvarnabhumi chief resign
- Coronavirus2 days ago
The Thai Tourism Ministry hopes for Covid-19 to abate
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir
- Pattaya4 days ago
Old “falangs” are Pattaya beach vendors’ lifeline in coronavirus downturn
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Covid-19 reaching ‘stage 3’ in Thailand
- Business3 days ago
Thai stock exchange pulls 30 minute circuit breaker