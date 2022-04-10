Connect with us

Business

6 Reasons Why Expats in Thailand Need a VPN

Thaiger

Published

 on 

White-sand beaches, warm sunshine, and delicious food. Living in an exotic country like Thailand can help you achieve the lifestyle you always wanted.

Nevertheless, as an expat (a person who lives and works in a foreign country), you have to be aware of the cyber threats you may face.

Phishing emails, data breaches, compromised passwords – there are only a few attacks expats in Thailand are exposed to. Having a quality VPN can help you create a safe environment whenever you go online.

Below, we share the seven main reasons why expats in Thailand need a solid VPN.

1. Secure Public and Private Connections

Before going any further, it’s essential to understand that cybersecurity attacks are on the rise. Research suggests that:

Expats usually work at cafes with public Wi-Fi connections that aren’t safe. You don’t know who set it up and who else has an access to it. It means someone may be spying on you or even trying to steal your data.

Working from home doesn’t mean you’re safe either. Using low-quality internet service providers (ISPs) can result in potential breaches or data leaks.

VPNs can eliminate a large number of threats by encrypting and protecting your data. This means using a VPN allows you to work safely from any part of Thailand.

2. Avoid Potentially Harmful Targeted Ads

It’s common practice for websites to collect and sell consumer information online. The problem is that this data can end up in the wrong hands.

Unethical companies and cybercriminals can use this data in fraudulent or deceitful ways. Once they gather enough information, they can use it to target people with harmful ads. To give you an idea, these entities may:

  • Promote gambling apps to expats with potential addiction struggles in Thailand.
  • Promote fake charities to expats who are more likely to donate.

VPNs alter your apparent location as well as your IP address. This is enough to confuse the algorithms used by most ads providers. Which, in turn, reduces the accuracy and overall success of the ads being displayed to you.

3. Prevent Price Adjustments Based on Location

Price adjustment is a common technique used in e-commerce. In simple words, the price of goods and services is changed based on users’ location.

The idea behind it is that the purchasing power, as well as the amount of money people are willing to pay for the same product, differ within the country. At the same time, the cost of delivery and the demand for the product can also influence the fare.

In other words, customers from Phuket or Koh Samui may get different fares for the same service they intend to buy.

Although it sounds reasonable, it’s important to understand that:

  • The location of the buyer has a huge impact on the price of the product;
  • Using a VPN allows you to change your location and find some of the best deals.

Through a VPN, you can select the location of the servers you connect through. This gives you more control over the prices you see. You can compare rates in different regions to opt for the best alternative.

If you want to learn about other helpful VPN features, you can visit https://surfshark.com/download for more information.

4. Increase Online Banking Security

Most expats use online banking systems. Cybercriminals can attack users’ online accounts when they log in through insecure connections.

Having your bank login credentials compromised can cause major difficulties. Especially if your bank’s office isn’t available in the city where you stay.

The good news is that by using a VPN with strong encryption standards you will:

  • Have a secured connection when logging into your bank account;
  • Be able to hide your traffic while making transfers;
  • Set up your home location to avoid being blocked by your own bank.

Quality VPNs allow you to keep your hard-earned money safe and prevent any unpleasant surprises. Such as when your bank sees your transaction from overseas as suspicious activity and blocks your card.

5. Boost Privacy and Overall Security

Staying anonymous can prevent internet service providers and other parties from collecting and selling your information.

Unethical websites can steal your data and sell it to third parties. Unfortunately, potential data buyers include malicious entities that can use the information for:

  • Identity theft and hacks;
  • Unauthorized credit card purchases;
  • Phishing campaigns and other forms of fraud.

Having a VPN installed will boost your cybersecurity and help you to learn more about other ways to protect your digital footprint. High-quality VPNs offer a range of other supportive services such as antivirus, anonymous browsing, cyber threats alerts, and more.

Picking a VPN pay attention to the set of features you’ll get and opt for those companies, that have a reputation as cybersecurity experts.

6. Improve Internet Connection Speeds

Finally, the internet speed conundrum.

Some Thai ISPs limit the internet speed for their customers. It’s a common practice across Europe and the Americas as well, but, this may be a problem if you’re an expat working in Thailand.

To regulate your internet speed, ISPs need to know:

  • How much data is being transferred;
  • At what speed this data is being transferred.

VPN connections mask the amount of data transmitted, making it difficult for ISP to control loading speeds.

This is why, in many cases, using a VPN can boost your internet connection speed and allow you to work without interruptions.

Conclusion

A lot of companies have access to their customers’ sensitive information. Unfortunately, not all of them use it for the good cause. Protecting your online privacy and security is more important than ever before.

If you’re using a VPN to connect to the internet from Thailand, you’ll prevent malicious parties from intercepting your transmissions and using the information in any harmful way. Just remember to read reviews and choose a trustworthy VPN service provider.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Thaiger

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand11 hours ago

      Thailand News Today | US consulate in Chiang Mai denies covert military activities
      Pattaya12 hours ago

      Police keep Pattaya’s Walking Street safe after it closes to cars
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

      A solution for infected people to vote during Bangkok’s governor election
      Sponsored18 hours ago

      Dine in Sears & Co., Phuket’s best beachfront bar and grill
      image
      Crime12 hours ago

      Inspections reveal 12 Thai prisons serving rotten food to inmates
      Thailand12 hours ago

      Scalpers resell Justin Bieber concert ticket at more than one million baht
      Crime13 hours ago

      Thailand’s police warn, don’t fall for ‘deepfake’ scams
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand13 hours ago

      Why is “Rape Culture” normalised in Thai society | This is Thailand
      Travel13 hours ago

      Best hostels in Phuket for 2022
      Travel13 hours ago

      Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here’s all you need to know.
      Transport13 hours ago

      Thailand successfully tests “Ultraman” electro-diesel trains
      World13 hours ago

      Freight trains between North Korea and China suspended due to Covid-19
      Crime14 hours ago

      Senior Thai naval officer allegedly forces marines to drink semen
      Thailand15 hours ago

      Officials warn of upcoming storms in several regions of Thailand
      Thailand15 hours ago

      Chon Buri authorities reorganise vendors at Na Jomtien Beach
      Singapore16 hours ago

      Singapore airport deals with flight problems
      Thailand8 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending