Connect with us

Bangkok

Who is Khru Yun, ‘angel of child protection,’ accused of abuse?

Published

 on 

Thaiger deals

For the last four decades, Montri “Khru Yun” Sintawichai has been known as the “angel of child protection” – but that changed recently. Now, he is facing charges of child abuse, child labour and even human trafficking.

Montri denies all the allegations made against him. He said…

“I’m hurt, but I’m not going to give up social work.”

Thaipbsworld tells the story of Montri’s rise to fame.

After graduating from Srinakharinwirot University’s Faculty of Education in his early 20s, Montri began addressing children’s issues almost immediately.

He was inspired to serve the underprivileged after noticing the lives led by street children in Bangkok’s Sanam Luang area. Some had run away to escape domestic violence, some were neglected by their parents and some had been lured into child prostitution.

Montri encouraged friends to start feeding the children and giving small groups of them lessons.

After six years, he believed he could offer more help by expanding his efforts. So in 1991, he rented a house in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district and named it the “Home of Child Protection.” The house offered destitute children a roof over their heads, at least three meals and a guiding light.

India | Ashoka | Everyone a Changemaker

After Montri became the founder of Thailand’s very first shelter for abused children, Ashoka, an international organisation that builds and cultivates community aid, listed Montri as one of its fellows in 1995.

When Montri’s work caught the media’s attention, donations began flowing in. Thanks to this financial support, he was finally able to relocate the shelter, renamed the Child Protection Foundation, to a spacious complex in Samut Songkhram’s Amphawa district. The new complex features two buildings and a large green area.

In 2000, Montri was also elected as a senator in Samut Songkhram.

The child activist’s fame spread across the nation and even overseas after his life and work were featured in both Thai and foreign media, including CNN.

It came as a shock when several children at the Child Protection Foundation spoke up in late October to claim they were physically assaulted and forced to work at a resort. They reportedly shared their plight with young volunteers visiting from another charity foundation “Zendai.”

Their complaints soon reached the authorities. When officials from the Social Development and Human Resources Ministry showed up to investigate, more than half of the 55 children under the foundation’s care declared they wanted to leave.

The Samut Songkhram committee on child protection has resolved not to renew the license held by the Child Protection Foundation to operate a child shelter. The license is set to expire in January.

Foundation secretary-general Montri and his wife have been charged with child abuse, child labour and human trafficking. Both say they are innocent and will fight the case in court.

“I never tormented the children,” Montri insists. “I only hit them as a punishment. For instance, some older children once took younger children to the river even when they could not swim. That’s too dangerous.”

Kaewsan countered the revocation of the license. “Child Protection House 3” does not comply with the

Former senator Kaewsan Atibhoti, chair of the Child Protection Foundation, has fiercely defended Montri.

Former senator Kaewsan Atibhoti, who chairs the Child Protection Foundation, has fiercely defended Montri. He says Montri refused to give up on the children under the foundation’s care even when they defied orders, stole money and used drugs.

“He has taken up the role of a father. So, he thinks he can scold and cane them if they get out of hand,” Kaewsan said.

Examinations of the children found no obvious marks indicating physical assault.

As for the youngsters being made to work at a resort, Kaewsan said Montri ran a small resort in the hope of raising extra cash for the child shelter. He said none of the children were forced to go work there, but some went there to earn tips from guests.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Economy3 mins ago

Elderly Thai man in bad financial situation found hanged one day after birthday
Bangkok33 mins ago

Who is Khru Yun, ‘angel of child protection,’ accused of abuse?
Crime1 hour ago

Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Sponsored2 days ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Crime1 hour ago

Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings
Thailand2 hours ago

You Can Buy Counterfeit Thai Banknotes on Facebook | GMT
Technology2 hours ago

It’s Bank of the Future for Thai consumers
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

Jealous husband shoots his wife before committing suicide
Press Room3 hours ago

Elevate and enjoy 2023 with an offer at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach
Tourism4 hours ago

Patong deckchair touts must double capacity to survive
Crime19 hours ago

Two of four robbers still missing after gold shop shooting
Crime20 hours ago

Demon drink – new kid on the block kills neighbour with stick
Phuket20 hours ago

Boat catches fire while anchored at Phuket marina
Thailand22 hours ago

Tourism milestone: Thailand celebrates 10 millionth visitor
Politics22 hours ago

Not holding water – Phuket authorities blameless for floods
Visa1 day ago

South African man on 6-month overstay couldn’t afford to get home
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending