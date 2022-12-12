Connect with us

Crime

Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set

Police raided a live pornographic studio set up at a condominium in Pattaya yesterday, arrested six people and confiscated recording equipment and sex toys.

Police found five men and a woman either participating, filming or livestreaming obscene sexual acts to a Chinese audience in rental room 801, Building D at the Acacia Beach Continental condo in South Pattaya, reported The Daily News.

The six people arrested at the scene included 29 year old woman Chiraphat Chantanakhet, 24 year old Sirawut Kruthayan, 24 year old Sittisak Kochasongkram, 22 year old Peerapol Damrisu, 35 year old Warinda Khamuan, and 20 year old Nonthana Thaemsuk.

Police seized more than 50 sex toys, lubricating gels, jelly Viagra pills, four lighting units, four mobile phone stands and 12 mobile phones while dozens of used and unused condoms were also found at the scene.

Pattaya Police, with assistance from Royal Thai Immigration, conducted the raid which was part of a bigger ongoing Royal Thai Police (RTP) crackdown on Chinese crooks or triads.

The raid was led by Pattaya Police chief Kunlachart Kunlachai and assisted by Immigration Division 3 and Chon Buri Immigration.

The suspects made known they were hired by a Chinese businessman who paid them 1,500 baht per clip produced. The suspects revealed they made about five clips a day.

Thais were hired to set up VIP accounts, take subscribers’ money and livestream Thais having sex. Thirty actors in total were involved and the livestreaming was broadcast 24 hours a day.

The suspects said they did not know the identity of their employer.

Pattaya Police charged the six suspects under various Thai obscenity laws and reported the hunt goes on for the businessman behind the illegal operation.

A police spokesperson reported that it is possible the owner may have already fled Thailand.

Thailand has strict laws against pornography and livestreaming sex acts but it still goes on. Several raids this year have uncovered porn sets in the kingdom.

In August a computer fraudulently bought by a Chinese man led police from Sattahip and Na Jomtien to raid a Chinese porn studio in mid-set in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district.

Four suspects were arrested during the raid at the porn studio hidden in a pool villa.

In June a Thai OnlyFans couple turned the popular holiday resort of Wang Nam Khiao into a porn shoot setting. After police launched an investigation the couple surrendered.

 

 

