Connect with us

Thailand

Covid-19 still a concern for upcoming Loy Krathong festival

Luke Albers

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Wikimedia Commons
image
image

The Loy Krathong festival is set to take place this Friday in Thailand. But according to a recent poll, a number of Thais are concerned that the Covid-19 measures in place are inadequate, and that another wave of infections because of the festival is possible. These concerns are making people hesitant to participate in the festivities.

Last month, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that the festival would be allowed to take place this year, despite the fact that Covid-19 is not yet fully under control. The Bangkok Post reports that, in a poll conducted by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, 1,139 respondents around the country were asked to give their thoughts on the festival this year.

When asked about their level of confidence in the Covid-19 prevention measures…

  • Around 41% of participants said that they had “little confidence”
  • Around 31% said that they had “no confidence”
  • Around 24% said that they were “fairly confident”
  • Around 5% said that they were “very confident”

The Suan Dusit poll also asked whether respondents would want to take part in their areas’ local Loy Krathong events. Around 44% responded with an outright “no.” 25% said that they would go, and 31% responded that they were not sure yet whether they wanted to participate or not.

When asked about general feelings regarding the festival this year, over 60% said that they were worried about an uptick in Covid infections.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Luke Albers

Luke Albers is a writer from the United States. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelors degree in political science and a certificate in peace, conflict and security studies. He has lived and worked in Africa and India, and now calls Thailand home. Luke loves to use his writing to connect with new people and places.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport28 mins ago

A guide to renting a motorbike in Thailand
Weather40 mins ago

Heavy rain and landslide cause villas at Koh Samui resort to collapse
Cambodia51 mins ago

Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated arrivals from today
Sponsored3 hours ago

Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Drugs1 hour ago

Swiss man arrested on Koh Chang after going on the rampage while high on drugs
Guides1 hour ago

Top 5 things you need to know about Koh Lanta, Krabi
Thailand1 hour ago

Covid-19 still a concern for upcoming Loy Krathong festival
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism1 hour ago

Thai PM “pleased” with increase in tourist numbers since November 1 re-opening
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | More Protests in Bangkok, Truck with 6 million meth pills flees | November 15
Protests2 hours ago

2 anti-government protesters shot in Bangkok as German embassy accepts letter from activists
Good Morning Thailand2 hours ago

Easing of curbs on booze sales, Music festivals | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.131
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Alcohol restrictions to be eased further in Bangkok from tomorrow
Protests13 hours ago

Protesters march to German embassy, present statement against monarchy
Chiang Mai14 hours ago

Truck with 6 million meth pills flees police, ends in shootout
Tourism16 hours ago

Chiang Mai tourism almost exclusively domestic for now
Tourism18 hours ago

Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending