Bangkok
Taxi driver/alleged drug dealer takes police on chase before being arrested
Yesterday, police had a car chase with a taxi driver who also allegedly worked a second job as a drug dealer in the Bang Khen area of Bangkok. He was arrested in an alley after smashing into a police car, then 10 more cars.
44 year old Narong or “Neung” Kaewkamnert, was arrested by police after they mounted a stakeout. The police abandoned the stakeout when they saw a pink taxi acting suspiciously. Narong then drove off in his ill-fated escape attempt, smashing into a total of 11 cars, including a pickup truck that ended his brief evasion of the police.
When police arrested Narong, they allegedly found 2.10 grams of crystal meth in his pants.
Narong allegedly told police he just got out of jail for selling drugs. Reportedly, he also said he wanted to rent a taxi, but couldn’t make enough money to support himself. This is when he met with a dealer he calls “Mai”, who then fronted him drugs to deliver to an expecting client in Soi 48.
He allegedly also told police that when he saw them he decided to flee rather than get arrested.
Police have taken him to the Bang Khen police station. They are also trying to find all the owners of the cars he struck in his escape attempt.
SOURCE: Thai Visa Police Talks Daily News
Bangkok
Chulabhorn Royal Academy receives no vaccines from government, postpones first doses
Bangkok’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy says it has to postpone its planned administration of first doses as the Thai government has not allocated it any supplies of the AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines. The academy, which is sponsored by Princess Chulabhorn, sister of His Majesty, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, says the administration of first doses will be stopped from June 14. However, those with appointments for a follow-up dose will receive the second as planned.
The academy says anyone considered at high risk of serious illness from Covid-19 should register at a central vaccination centre as soon as possible. The development comes as a number of Thai provinces are also forced to postpone their vaccine rollouts after receiving fewer doses than expected from the Public Health Ministry. Several provinces with low infection rates have had their allocation cut in favour of provinces facing serious outbreaks and those participating in tourism pilot projects, like Phuket.
Last week, the CRA announced that it would import “alternative vaccines” to supplement the government’s rollout. The decree authorising the academy to import doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine was signed by Princess Chulabhorn, and allegedly came as a surprise to the government, with the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul saying he knew nothing about it.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Monk killed in hit and run
Phra Charan, a 70 year old monk, was killed in a hit in Bangkok, yesterday. Phra had been a monk for years at the Wat Son temple.
30 metres from the monk’s body pieces of a “black car” were recovered, presumably from the car that struck Phra.
When rescue workers arrived at the scene they found Phra’s head and leg bloodied.
The monk’s son, 47 year old Chaloem Chai, and his 26 year old granddaughter Angkana, were notified of the incident. Subsequently, they went to the scene of the accident to see their relative’s body. The sight put both family members in shock and the granddaughter reportedly fainted onto the road.
Nearby security cameras caught the accident on film. Eyewitnesses were also present. One witness, 48 year old Lapatlada, a food vendor, said she was cooking when she heard a loud braking sound. She looked to where she heard the sound and saw a black truck strike Phra Charan head-on. She said Phra’s body shot into the air before collapsing onto the road. She added that the truck did not stop after hitting Phra.
Chaloem said he used to wait, every day, on his motorbike at 6 am for his father to cross the road. He said that his father was unable to cross the nearby bridge due to his arthritis.
The monk’s body was taken to the Siriraj Hospital.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Thailand
Lat Phrao shopping centres insist they are not the source of new Covid clusters
Central Plaza Lat Phrao, Imperial World, and Union Mall located (mostly) in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district, deny they are the shopping centres the CCSA was referring to on Wednesday when the CCSA said there was a “Covid cluster from a mall”. The confusion stems from the fact that the CCSA did not specify which mall was responsible for the cluster.
The Lat Phrao malls are referring to the CCSA’s daily press briefing that said how the 48 infection clusters discovered in Bangkok recently are being monitored closely, including the new cluster found at a Lat Phrao mall, although she left the mall in question up to the viewer’s imagination.
In response, the Central Plaza Lat Phrao Facebook wrote a post proclaiming they were not the source of the mall cluster. They said their mall had been following strict protocols, including having a “big clean” daily, as well as taking other precautions.
Opposite to Central, the Union Mall, left its own Facebook post that also says they are not the mall in question. They maintain that they had a 15 day closure for “disinfection and cleanup”. They also say they were told by the Chatuchak district office that the district did not have a new cluster.
Imperial world Lat Phrao also denied it was the source of the cluster. The Imperial World Lat Phrao argues that they are not even in the Lat Phrao district, but part of the Wang Thong Lang district. Thus, the mall-whodunnit currently remains unsolved.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
