Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Siam Bioscience delivers 1.8 million local AstraZeneca vaccines
Good news today for Thailand’s snail-paced rollercoaster of a vaccine rollout as the Ministry of Public Health has taken possession of the first 1.8 million AstraZeneca vaccines produced domestically. The vaccines were manufactured in the Bangkok area by Siam Bioscience and are slated to be an integral part of Thailand’s mass vaccination scheme officially launching on Monday, June 7.
AstraZeneca’s Thailand division held a ceremony where President James Teague officially handed off the vaccines to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, with other senior government health officials in attendance.
6 million vaccines will be received by the Public Health Ministry during the month of June, according to the Public Health Permanent Secretary. The vaccines, both Sinovac and AstraZeneca, will be meted out across the nation as they are received, starting in Bangkok. The Permanent Secretary said that provinces in the further reaches of the country may see their vaccines arrive more slowly, but vowed to deliver all shipments by the scheduled date.
As vaccines become available, they will be allotted based on several factors and may stray from original plans. The needs will be assessed based on the severity of Covid-19 outbreaks in the provinces, as well as the relative importance of the province for tourism and other economic contributions.
The delivery is a positive note and surprised some cynics after delays in Thai AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines were announced. But Teague says the revised delivery date in the Philippines will be met, and delivery to other Asian countries are on schedule. He also reassured that the Siam Bioscience-produced vaccines meet all the rigorous standards as foreign-produced AstraZeneca jabs, explaining that samples have already passed a 60-point review in the US and UK for quality control.
AstraZeneca now oversees 25 production facilities throughout the world. Their vaccine has now been produced and administered to people globally over 500 million times.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Friday Covid Update: 2,631 new cases and 31 deaths, provincial totals
2,631 new Covid-19 cases and 31 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded 143,116 Covid-19 infections and 1,083 deaths. In total, there have been 171,979 Covid infections and 1,177 Covid-related deaths reported in Thailand since the pandemic started last year.
Of the new cases, 189 were detected in Thai prisons, adding to the thousands of cases among inmates. More than a dozen correctional facilities have reported Covid-19 outbreaks, prompting the Thai government to look into tackling the longstanding problem of the overcrowded prisons.
Restrictions remain tight in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave of cases with more than 40,000 Covid-19 infections reported since April 1.
US President Biden pledges vaccines donation, 25 million to start
The UN-backed COVAX program, to help supply vaccines around the world, got a boost today as US President Biden vowed that America will donate 25 million vaccines to start. The donation would make up nearly 25% of all vaccines procured through the COVAX program to date. The UN effort seeks to bulk up vaccine supplies in Asia, Africa, and South and Central America, as the US has vaccinated a majority of its citizens and is growing a surplus of jabs.
President Biden has stated that by the end of June the US intends to donate 80 million vaccines, a huge boon while the World Health Organisation expresses concerns for a surge in Covid-19 in Africa and the near halt of vaccine arrival. The US will keep 25% of its surplus as an emergency reserve for America and its allies and partners.
The US National Security advisor stated that the United States will control where vaccines donated to the COVAX programme will be allocated. More than 7 million vaccines are earmarked for Asia in the first disbursement, with about 5 million going to Africa and about 6 million to South and Central America as well. 6 million more vaccines we’ll go to allies and partners like UN front line workers, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Israel’s West Bank and Gaza, Egypt, Jordan, Haiti, India, Iraq, Jordan, Kosovo, and Yemen.
President Biden has expressed the belief that Americans are still at risk as long as Covid-19 exist in the world, and so the US donation of vaccines abroad is part of a global well being. The National Security advisor furthered this sentiment by stressing that the vaccine donations are given without any obligation or expectation, implying that other nations had not been as altruistic.
“We’re not seeking to extract concessions, we’re not extorting, we’re not imposing conditions the way that other countries who are providing doses are doing.”
The donated vaccines are set for shipment as quickly as logistics can be worked out. Mexico and Canada have already received 4.5 million vaccines from the US, and plans were announced to vaccinate 550,000 South Korean troops serving with American Military in Korea.
While the US Deputy Secretary of State visited Thailand to assure a donation of vaccines, American expats begged in an open letter for the donation to come with a guarantee of inoculation for Americans abroad who pay US taxes which pay for the vaccines but have often not had access to get vaccinated themselves.
The US has already committed over US $4 billion to COVAX but right now quick access to vaccines is needed more than money. Poor countries have been unable to secure vaccine supplies that are quickly snatched up by more wealthy nations. In the United States, surpluses grow while 63% of adults have had at least one jab and vaccine demand is shrinking.
Part of this donation of vaccines may be righting a former wrong, as the US originally made deals with Pfizer and Moderna controlling their production as part of their purchase terms, blocking exports earlier in the vaccine rollout. the first 25 million donated vaccines will come from stockpiles of these & Johnson & Johnson vaccine. President Biden also committed the donating 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines that were manufactured in the US but not approved for use in the US yet.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Chulabhorn Royal Academy receives no vaccines from government, postpones first doses
Bangkok’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy says it has to postpone its planned administration of first doses as the Thai government has not allocated it any supplies of the AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines. The academy, which is sponsored by Princess Chulabhorn, sister of His Majesty, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, says the administration of first doses will be stopped from June 14. However, those with appointments for a follow-up dose will receive the second as planned.
The academy says anyone considered at high risk of serious illness from Covid-19 should register at a central vaccination centre as soon as possible. The development comes as a number of Thai provinces are also forced to postpone their vaccine rollouts after receiving fewer doses than expected from the Public Health Ministry. Several provinces with low infection rates have had their allocation cut in favour of provinces facing serious outbreaks and those participating in tourism pilot projects, like Phuket.
Last week, the CRA announced that it would import “alternative vaccines” to supplement the government’s rollout. The decree authorising the academy to import doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine was signed by Princess Chulabhorn, and allegedly came as a surprise to the government, with the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul saying he knew nothing about it.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
