Bangkok
Songkran, and traffic, are in the air as Bangkok dwellers travel to Northeast
The spirit of Songkran is in Thailand’s air, as is heavy traffic, as Bangkok residents make road trips to the Northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima today. Motorway 6, or M6, in Pak Chong district, is not yet open to public travel. It will be open to drivers for two periods: before Songkran from April 11 to 14, and after Songkran from April 15 to 18, from 6am to midnight. The area is reportedly heavy with traffic.
Thais across the country are returning to their home provinces to be with their families for the Songkran holiday. In the country’s South today, Songkhla province’s major train station was packed with people waiting to board a train to their home provinces. Meanwhile, trains traveling from Bangkok to southern, and northern provinces are reportedly completely booked.
Last month, Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin “suggested” Thais focus on family over booze during Songkran this year. He said Thais should focus on family and “traditional religious activities”, according to The Pattaya News.
Following Bangkok’s decision to ban water splashing, businesses in popular party areas, most notably Khao San Road, have canceled their events this year. The president of the Khao San Road Business Operators Association said that for many businesses, having to comply with the strict measures will be too risky. Apart from the water splashing rule, restrictions on businesses also include an alcohol ban, having to provide free face masks to partiers if their masks got wet, and being held responsible if partiers took off their masks.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post
