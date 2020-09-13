image
Bangkok

Silom Road tops as the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Silom Road tops as the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Paul Szewczyk
Silom Road, Bangkok’s nightlife district, is the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok, followed by Phloen Chit Road, according to data the Treasury Department gathered from 2016-2019. The pandemic may have fluctuated the prices, but no data on land value for 2020 has been reported by the department. They also say only asking prices were recorded, so it’s unclear how much the price decreased by during negotiations.

On Silom Road, land prices per square wa are up to 1 million baht while land on Phloen Chit Road have been reported to cost up to 900,000 per square wa. A square wa is about 4 square metres. Land on Rajadamri Road ranges from 750,000 baht to 900,000 baht per square wa. The cheapest areas to buy land in Bangkok are farmlands in the Bangkhuntian district. Land prices range from 500 baht to 10,000 baht per square wa.

Properties on Silom Road are also the most expensive in Bangkok. The price for a 170 square wa 4 storey office on the road costs around 155 million baht, according to the data. The highest asking price was 7 billion baht for a 37 storey office building on Sathorn Road.

Here are the top 10 most expensive areas to buy land in Bangkok:

1. Silom Road at 700,000 baht to 1 million per square wa

2. Phloen Chit Road at 900,000 baht per square wa

3. Rajadamri Road at 750,000 baht to 900,000 baht per square wa

4. Rama I Road at 400,000 baht to 900,000 baht per square wa

5. Wireless Road at 500,000 baht to 750,000 baht per square wa

6. Sathorn Road at 450,000 baht to 750,000 baht per square wa

7. Yaowarat Road at 700,000 baht per square wa

8. Thaniya Road, Pattanapong Road, Pattanapong II Road at 600,000 per square wa

9. Narathiwas Rajanakarin Road at 280,000 baht to 600,000 baht per square wa

10. Ratchawong Road, Sampeng Road at 550,000 baht per square wa

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

