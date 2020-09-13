Crime
Thailand’s prisons to release thousands monitored with ankle bracelet
Thailand’s prisons are overcrowded. To fix the problem, they’re sending some of the inmates home and monitoring them with ankle bracelets. Just 39 prisoners have been given the electric monitoring, or EM, ankle bracelets, but the Justice Minister says he expects the bracelets to be used on thousands of convicted criminals to free up space in the prisons.
2 former politicians were in the first round of inmates released on home detention with EM bracelets. Both politicians received parole due to old age and good behaviour, the Nation Thailand reports. Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin says they started the EM system on September 1.
“We expect to use EM bracelets on 87,700 prisoners per year to reduce the overcrowding within prisons and increase monitoring capability to reduce the chance of repeat offences by released prisoners.”
The former interior minister and Pheu Thai Party ex-leader, 78 year old Yongyuth Wichaidit, was released with an EM bracelet. He was sentenced to 2 years in prison allowing the sale of monastic land to build the Alpine Golf Club. The Court says Yongyuth abused his power while serving as acting permanent secretary for interior. He served 8 months, according to the Nation.
Back in February, the Bangkok Remand Prison Chief Krit Krasaethip told the Bangkok Post Yongyuth “will be treated under jail regulations without privileges.”
The former deputy prime minister during the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, 75 year old Plodprasop Suraswadi, was also released with an EM bracelet. He was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison for abuse of power for demoting a senior official when he was permanent secretary of the Natural Resources in 2003. He served 6 months, the Nation says.
Only certain prisoners will be eligible for EM bracelets. They must also pass an evolution to make sure they are not at risk of committing repeat offences, Somsak says.
“Three groups of prisoners would be considered to be fitted with EM bracelets: those whose sentence was reduced by a royal pardon, those who were waiting for test results, and parolees… EM bracelets would not be used with prisoners who committed serious or violent crimes, as they could still be dangerous to the society.”
Those released with an EM bracelet must only stay in certain areas, Somsak says. They must also wear the bracelet for a year after being released.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Silom Road tops as the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok
Silom Road, Bangkok’s nightlife district, is the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok, followed by Phloen Chit Road, according to data the Treasury Department gathered from 2016-2019. The pandemic may have fluctuated the prices, but no data on land value for 2020 has been reported by the department. They also say only asking prices were recorded, so it’s unclear how much the price decreased by during negotiations. On Silom Road, land prices per square wa are up to 1 million baht while land on Phloen Chit Road have been reported to cost up to 900,000 per square wa. A square […]
Bangkok
Bangkok expo planned to fill 1 million job vacancies
Thailand has a lot of job opportunities. About a million. The Labour Ministry is hosting an expo to connect job seekers, especially recent university graduates, with companies. For recent graduates, a new government initiative co-payment system will take care of half the salary. Job Expo Thailand 2020 will run from September 26 to 28 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre, or Bitec. Government agencies are expected to post around 400,000 job positions, according to the Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin. About 100,000 jobs are expected to be posed from companies overseas. There will be around 200,000 job positions for university graduates. Another 200,000 […]
Tourism
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Bangkok’s BMA is poised to spend 150 million baht revamping 15 kilometres of canal network in Thon Buri as part of an initiative to revive Bangkok’s reputation as the Venice of the East, a popular tourist phrase of the past referring to Bangkok’s extensive canal (klong) network, now mostly filled in and replaced with roads. The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority is approaching the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council to approve the project which would rejuvenate the landscape along the existing canal which the BMA then aims to promote as a new tourist destination. Klong Bangkok Yai is […]
Police arrest 14 Laotian migrants for allegedly crossing the border
Silom Road tops as the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok
Thailand’s prisons to release thousands monitored with ankle bracelet
How BTS became the biggest band in the world
Bangkok expo planned to fill 1 million job vacancies
Tourists flock to Sichon temple, worship a spirit known for granting wishes
“Uzbek footballer is the only player infected” – Public Health Ministry
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Student’s demand Thammasat officials review ban on next Saturday’s demonstration
Thai schools look to recruit 20,000 English and Chinese language teachers
Lights are out on Ibiza – the world’s party islands go dark
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
970 now tested as part of the investigation into the infected Bangkok DJ
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
No more beer and wine delivery, Thailand to ban online alcohol sales
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok19 hours ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- Thailand4 days ago
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
- Thailand3 days ago
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
- Phuket4 days ago
Not so fast! Phuket’s plans to reopen slow down
- Pattaya3 days ago
American and Thai in critical condition after motorbike incident in Pattaya
- Cambodia3 days ago
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
Toby Andrews
September 13, 2020 at 1:20 pm
What luck there is a Bangkok jobs fair with a million jobs on offer.
Naw maybe not. Perhaps these released prisoners are better using their talents at other occupations
Such a taxi drivers.