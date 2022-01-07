Security guard wanted in Bangkok condo rape case arrested in Sa Kaeo

The Bangkok security guard wanted by police for allegedly raping a Bang Khae condominum resident three days ago surrendered to police in the eastern Sa Kaeo, bordering Cambodia.

The head of security at the Bangkok condominium, 40 year old Montri Yaikrathog, allegedly went into a tenant’s room, handcuffed her, and sexually assaulted her.

The 36 year old woman told police she had come home late and had locked herself out of her room. She told police she asked Montri for help. After a locksmith opened her room, Montri, allegedly went back up to her room. The victim says he appeared intoxicated.

The security guard reportedly fled to a forest, but surrendered at his mother’s house after his family asked him to turn himself in.

The alleged sexual assault prompted a three-day search. About 200 police officers stormed to Khao Ang Rue Nai forest in Sa Kaeo yesterday morning.

Officers found a motorbike belonging to the suspect’s mother that he used to travel to his friend’s residence in Wang Nam Yen. His friend told police that he didn’t know Montri had committed the rape as he was going to work after they drank alcohol together at his house the night before.

A spokesperson for the Deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol Maj Gen Nithithorn Chintakanon, said he had requested a probe into Administration Division 5, which provided Montri with a security guard permit despite his criminal record of two times. The security company would also be punished because it is not legally allowed to hire guards who have been convicted of sexual assault.

According to the spokesperson, their executives might face a three-month jail sentence and a 50,000 baht fine if they do not investigate to determine if the prospective hires have a criminal record for similar offences.

The company responded to the charge by trying to compensate the victim, who is reportedly depressed as a result of the attack.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post