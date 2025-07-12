Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video)

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A notorious Pattaya nightclub was stormed at dawn after authorities finally lost patience with its cocktail of drug use, violent brawls, and brazen disregard for the law.

Yesterday, July 11 at 4am, a large team of officers swooped on 86 Club, a hotspot on Soi Bongkot, following a wave of complaints and a shocking street brawl that left locals terrified.

The raid was spearheaded by Acting Lieutenant Choltis Leyanont, Chon Buri Provincial Administrative Officer, Nathapop Yomjinda, Deputy District Chief of Bang Lamung, and Police Colonel Anek Srathongyoo, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station.

Authorities said the operation was triggered by a savage fight just two days earlier, when a gang of club hosts brutally attacked their rivals outside the venue. The incident, captured in clear CCTV footage, sparked outrage after the victims came forward to local media.

Despite the suspects surrendering to police the day before the raid, officials were determined to put an end to the club’s lawless reputation.

Locals had repeatedly complained that 86 Club was operating beyond legal hours, with a string of previous raids uncovering drug offences. Even after authorities recommended a five-year shutdown, the club kept reopening its doors, seemingly untouchable.

When officers arrived, they found the club packed with partygoers. Music was abruptly silenced, lights snapped on, and a meticulous search began.

Scattered among tables, police found numerous e-cigarettes and a zip-lock bag filled with suspicious white powder. No one claimed ownership. A deeper search turned up several more bags containing traces of the same substance.

Outside, officers examined parked vehicles, while a team conducted on-site drug screenings. Eighteen people—14 men and four women—tested positive for drug use, confirmed by purple urine results, reported The Pattaya News.

The club failed to present any valid operating documents, further fuelling officials’ determination to shut it down.

“The manager, the seized items, and those who tested positive were all taken for further investigation,” a spokesperson said. “Samples will be sent for lab analysis to confirm the presence of narcotics.”

Police confirmed they will again propose a five-year closure order to the Chon Buri governor, citing repeated violations and the club’s history of drug and violence-related offences.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, July 12, 2025
