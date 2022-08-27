Rain causes chaotic traffic for Bangkok commuters

Bangkok commuters had a tough time getting home from work last night.

The rain started pouring down in the Thai capital at just around the time most people leave the office. At 6.45pm, the Thai radio station FM91 Traffic Pro confirmed that traffic was not moving at all on Petchaburi and Chidlom roads and in the Pratunam area.

Phayathai Road was also traffic jammed from Victory Monument to Phayathai intersection. Other major roads in the city impacted by the traffic were Sukhumvit and Rama I.

Massive jams also developed in the South Sathorn area, Taksin Bridge, and Krungthonburi Road, in front of Phyathai Hospital 1, Sri Ayutthaya road, and parts of Kanchanapisek ring road.

This news comes after Bangkok experienced its highest rainfall recorded in 67 years in some areas last month. Over 100 milimetres of rain poured into Khlong Toei and Bang Na, the central districts of Bangkok. In Bang Na, 126mm was recorded, the heaviest in eight years.

Thailand’s monsoon weather continues to cause chaos across the kingdom. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has revealed that floods in 28 of Thailand’s provinces between August 15 to 23 claimed the lives of three people and affected 14,657 households. Two deaths were reported from Petchabun in the central part of Thailand while information on the third death wasn’t revealed.

SOURCE: Sanook