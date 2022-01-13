PM Prayut orders a higher fence around Government House

In a move sure to inspire the impression of an open government fighting for the interests of the people, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the relevant government departments that the border fence must be raised around Government House.

The order was put in place saying that over the years the roads around the government building have been resurfaced multiple times, each time raising the street level a bit. The fence was once taller compared to the street outside of the compound but is now only about 2 metres high.

A survey of the current fence has already begun as the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning tackles the order by the prime minister. They are surveying and preparing to raise the fence level higher than the 2 metres is at now.

PM Prayut is calling for the height to be raised by at least 50% or more, saying that the fence that protects Government House, where the Prime Minister and top cabinet officials have their offices, should be somewhere between 3 and 4 metres high.

While he did not give any other official reason for the fence to be raised other than the rising street elevation, PM Prayut did instruct the Public Works Department to make sure that even with the raised height, the fence would not obstruct the view of Government House.

