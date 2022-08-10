Connect with us

Patiphan explains to police: It was my twin brother Patiphat!

PHOTO: Patiphan explains to reporters that the crimes were committed by his twin brother Patiphat. (via Prasit Tangprasert)

In what seems like a scene from a movie with a lazy plot, a man in Nakhon Ratchasima says his upstanding life has been ruined by his criminal twin brother. Patiphan and Patiphat Kaeowaem were split up when they were babies and their lives took radically different directions.

Born to a poor family, when they were just two months old, the twin boys were separated, with Patiphan staying with his mother in Korat, while Patiphat was sent to live with his aunt in Samut Prakan. The family just couldn’t afford to raise two babies, so his aunt adopted his twin brother.

Now 32 years old, Patiphan was living in the Huai Thalaeng district of Korat, when his life was turned upside down. An arrest warrant was issued under his name and news reports started blasting his name and photo to the public. His neighbours cursed his family; his stable job at a wholesale company fired him.

Patiphan stood publicly accused of attempted murder for assaulting an ex-wife that he didn’t even have.

Meanwhile, with just one letter different in his name, Patiphat was estranged from his 48 year old wife and living in Bang Sao Thong district of Samut Prakan in the Greater Bangkok region. One day he allegedly staked out the local factory on Nikhom-Lat Wai Road where his ex-wife worked as a maid, waiting about 20 minutes for her to come out.

When she did, he attacked. He is said to have punched her and then slashed at her with a knife, cutting her wrist, face, and ears before witnesses jumped in and subdued him. He escaped the attack without police capturing him. His ex is now in stable condition in the hospital.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and police put out the word to the press and public that a manhunt was on. Only they spelt the suspect’s first name with an “n” on the end, instead of a “t” as it should be. Patiphan has now explained the case of mistaken identity sufficiently to the police who have now changed the name on the arrest warrant. It’s unsure if he will get his job back or an apology from the neighbours who condemned him.

Meanwhile, Patiphat is currently still at large and wanted for attempted murder.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Trending