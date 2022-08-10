Economy
Robots now serving people at Thai restaurant chain
Robots are now serving people at a Thai restaurant chain. S&P, the bakery and restaurant chain, is using robots as a way to cope with skyrocketing costs while keeping its prices down. Each restaurant usually employs 10 staff. S&P’s operator company, SET-listed S&P Syndicate Plc, currently operates 460 production hubs around the country. Its goal is to operate 480 by the end of 2022.
The chief executive of the company, Vitoon Silaon, said that even though operational costs shot up by 30-40% in the first half of this year, the chain’s prices have only gone up slightly. Vitoon said S&P is hoping to keep its customers even though people are being cautious about spending right now. He said…
“Bakery products are not usually the most necessary goods in people’s lives.”
To maintain its stride, S&P is also renovating its restaurants. In the second half of this year, 10 S&P Bakery Mart stores will open in heavily populated spots where they’re sure to get lots of customers. S&P is also planning more delivery and takeaway services.
This year, inflation has sent prices on a number of items shooting up in Thailand, and across the world. In June, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said Thailand’s Central Committee on the Price of Goods and Services will keep the prices on the 46 products frozen until the end of June next year.
Time will tell how long S&P, and other companies, can keep their prices down.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
2018 Thai cave rescue inspires new attraction in Chiang Rai
Thailand News Today | New traffic rule to affect entire country
Robots now serving people at Thai restaurant chain
LASIK eye surgery with state-of-the-art procedures in Thailand
Patiphan explains to police: It was my twin brother Patiphat!
Woman faces jail for trafficking girls after karaoke raid in Thailand
South Korea’s capital sees record rainfall, at least 9 killed
Amnesty International urges Thailand to free activists and return bail rights
Truck leads police on 100 km chase over shockingly small drug stash
Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash on back seat
Phuket expects recent India road show to bring in even more tourists, and revenue
Jungceylon undergoes renovation to become a one-stop shopping paradise
Pakistani Taliban commander reportedly killed in Afghanistan
Europeans lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest found by tourist police
Mountain B fire death toll rises to 16
MRT says Bangkok won’t suffer any Seoul-type metro flooding
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
OutDoor Activities1 day ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Economy2 days ago
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
-
Crime1 day ago
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
-
North East2 days ago
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
-
Thailand7 hours ago
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat