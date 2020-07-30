PM voices concern over pro-government rally planned for Bangkok today | The Thaiger

Politics
PM voices concern over pro-government rally planned for Bangkok today
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued a warning about a rally planned by a pro-government group, saying he is concerned members could end up clashing with anti-government demonstrators. The rally is planned to take place at the Democracy Monument in the capital this afternoon.
A report in the Chiang Rai Times says the pro-government group gathers under the name Archeewa Chuay Chart (Vocational Students Helping the Nation) and primarily uses Facebook to communicate with members. The PM says he has asked the group not to escalate matters this afternoon or turn the gathering into a protest. The group has said it has no intention of letting things escalate, but that at 4pm today, it will read out a statement at the Democracy Monument about protecting Thailand’s monarchy.
The PM has also voiced concern after seeing a number of anti-government placards with insulting messages about the monarchy and urges activists not to cause offence. He is also calling on them to stop their protests and focus on achieving their aims through parliamentary means. Activists continue to demand the PM’s resignation, along with constitutional reform and cessation of what they see as a clampdown on personal liberties. The protesters accuse the government of mismanaging the leadership of the country and wasting taxpayer funds, among other allegations.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Leaked memo shows Thai police preparing to arrest protesters
A leaked internal memo shows riot police have been ordered to mobilise and prepare detention facilities to accommodate arrested student protesters. The police memo, dated Friday, orders the heavily armed Border Patrol Police to be “on standby” for student-led anti-government protests in Bangkok. Although a provision of the Emergency Decree banning public gatherings was removed last week, police say it remains in force until the beginning of the decree’s extension which kicks in at the start of August. The regional border patrol police commander, who signed the order, confirmed the letter is genuine, but says it’s only routine procedure. “No, […]
Thailand
Bangkok sees first ever student-led LGBT pride march – VIDEO
After more than a week of anti-government protests across the nation, a different kind of demonstration was held in Bangkok today – Thailand’s first ever student-led “pride march”. Young protesters demanded state teachers stop discriminating against LGBT students, more progressive health and sex education, and a revision of restrictive haircut rules. Students marched along Ratchadamnoen Avenue to the Ministry of Education, holding up signs with slogans like “We are not freaks” and “The rights of LGBT + students’ rights are human rights!” Representatives also submitted a formal complaint to state education authorities. The Education Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary received the […]
Politics
US, Australia take hawkish tone towards China in talks
Australian and US foreign and defence ministers have taken a hawkish tone against China in the latest round of annual talks between the two countries. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set the tone for the talks saying to the the Australian ministers that the United States “knows the threats that you and the rest of the free world face”. “And the United States stands with you in our unbreakable alliance.” Just last Thursday the Australian government rejected to Beijing’s maritime claims in the South China Sea in a formal declaration to the UN, siding with Washington in the escalating territorial dispute […]
Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
Health officials highlight “second wave” risk posed by migrant workers
PHIST – Asia’s largest online tourism event, returns this September
PM voices concern over pro-government rally planned for Bangkok today
Nonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree
Thai baht getting stronger
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
80 year old Phattalung woman allegedly raped by former neighbour
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Pattaya murder well planned, police after 2 suspects
Leaked memo shows Thai police preparing to arrest protesters
Pattaya woman, infant son escape house fire unharmed – VIDEO
1 new case of Covid-19 reported as a soldier in state quarantine – July 29
Bangkok sees first ever student-led LGBT pride march – VIDEO
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Bangkok3 days ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
- Expats3 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
- Crime4 days ago
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes
- Cambodia4 days ago
Migrants seek to return to Thailand after lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang