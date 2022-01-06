Mother tries to give away baby, then abandons by Bangkok canal

A baby that was abandoned by the side of a canal in Greater Bangkok after the mother could not give him away has now been safely handed over to a state orphanage. The baby is an 11-month old girl and was left next to Bang Bua Thong district canal in the Bangkok suburb of Nonthaburi.

The mother of the baby girl was spotted earlier on Monday trying again and again to hand off her child to anyone passing by including stopping cars to try to pass the baby through the window before giving up and exasperatedly placing the baby on the banks of the Ta Khlai canal in Nonthaburi and leaving. A 24 year old woman found the baby at the canal and took her in to care for her and try to find a solution.

She brought the baby to her boyfriend’s house in Bang Yai and cared for her using the milk bottle and bit of children’s clothing left with the baby. Now after caring for the baby for 2 days, she was handed off as a ward of the state and will stay in a government shelter.

The mother actually came back to the area where she left her daughter later that evening and was seen wandering around. The woman who took the baby in talked with the mother, asking what she wanted to do about the baby. The 26 year old mother from Nakhon Sawan said she just wanted to leave it, that she didn’t want to raise the child.

The woman who rescued the baby worried about the infant’s safety and called authorities. The mother made clear her full intention of giving up her child, though her reasoning and motivation are not fully known. But she left the baby with a signed birth certificate, necessary to be adopted by the Social Development and Human Security Ministry, and the woman who found the baby later posted to TikTok footage of the mother signing papers declaring she was abandoning the baby.

SOURCE: Coconuts