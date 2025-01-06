Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 13:47, 06 January 2025| Updated: 13:47, 06 January 2025
Photo via Phuket News

A violent outburst by a Kuwaiti tourist at Karon Beach, Phuket, resulted in multiple charges after he assaulted locals and caused public disorder on January 3. It was reported that he was heavily intoxicated at the time.

The Kuwaiti tourist, later identified as 26 year old Ali Ashkanani, was detained following reports of aggressive behaviour near Karon Beach. Several residents attempted to restrain him as he shouted threats and chased people along the beachfront streets.

Social media footage captured Ashkanani threatening and assaulting locals. Prior to attacking one man, he was recorded shouting, “Don’t touch me. You’ll regret it. I’m a f*cking police officer.”

The incident sparked widespread criticism on social media platforms, with some users calling for tighter visa regulations and expressing concern over recurring incidents in Phuket involving disruptive tourists. Police arrived at the scene and transported Ashkanani to Karon Police Station.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wiwat Chamnankit, deputy chief of the investigation division at Karon Police, confirmed the assault victim received a medical examination at Chalong Hospital before compensation discussions began.

Following negotiations between all parties, Ashkanani received fines for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and causing a public disturbance, reported The Phuket News.

Police Colonel Khun det Na Nongkhai, Karon Police Chief, confirmed that the Kuwaiti tourist had been released after his friends arrived at the station to pay the fine and resolve the situation through discussions with police officers.

In related news, a drunk Belarusian man, naked only for his underwear, went on a rampage in Phuket on December 11, physically assaulting Thai police officers. Locals criticised the police for their ineffective response.

In other news, a drunken tourist attacked three Thai app-based motorcycle taxi riders in Phuket, allegedly because he wanted a lift to a massage parlour. However, the riders declined to serve him, citing that they were fully booked.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

