Cattle dispute leads to fatal shooting in Chon Buri

A group linked to a cattle dispute has been apprehended after a deadly shooting incident. The confrontation left 53 year old cattle farm owner Sompong (surname withheld) dead at his farm in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

The incident arose from a misunderstanding over stolen cattle, leading to an altercation followed by the shooting.

Police captured 40 year old Wichai (surname withheld) at a grocery store, approximately 4 kilometres from the crime scene. Wichai, also known as Tuk, admitted to shooting Sompong with a single-shot shotgun.

The gun, retrieved from his residence, was allegedly used in the incident. Two other people, 38 year old Wanchai (surname withheld) and 50 year old Ninat (surname withheld), later surrendered to the police.

Wichai confessed to the shooting, citing provocation by the victim, who allegedly taunted him with remarks about slaughtered cattle. Wichai claimed to have lost his temper after hearing, “Yeah, I slaughtered your cow. What are you going to do about it?”

He insisted the cow belonged to him, not Wanchai, and recounted how 10 cattle escaped from his farm on April 12, with two remaining unaccounted for. Following tracks to Sompong’s farm, they found evidence of recent slaughtering, including a cow head resembling one of his.

Wichai recounted using his father’s shotgun, usually kept for protection against snakes, to shoot Sompong in a fit of rage. After the shooting, the group fled in different directions before the police arrested them.

Meanwhile, Wanchai confirmed his presence at the scene and supported Wichai’s account of provocation by Sompong, dismissing rumours of prior disputes over cattle sales.

Police Major General Thawatchakiat Jindakuansanong confirmed the arrest of all three people involved. He noted the misunderstanding over the missing cattle as the shooting’s catalyst.

The police action in capturing the suspects in under 24 hours was praised. Investigators were instructed to thoroughly question all parties to ensure a comprehensive legal process. The suspects face charges of murder and violations related to firearm laws.