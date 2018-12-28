Subscribe to The Thaiger

Bangkok

Hundreds of diseased cats & dogs living in Bangkok animal shelter

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

PHOTOS: Watchdog Thailand

Animal rights group Watchdog Thailand have shared photos of dismaying condition in Bangkok’s Prawet animal shelter. The images and video show diseased and distressed animals crammed into metal cages, with the few healthy ones living in small dens.

Khaosod English is reporting thatWatchdogs Thailand’ say that around 400 cats and dogs have died in their two weeks working inside the shelter in November. Claiming that about seven out of ten of the hundreds of animals have contracted various diseases.

The high volume of animals in the shelter follow City hall’s recent efforts to round up strays in the big mango. Heavy pressure from the animal rights groups have helped stop the round ups as close to 700 animals were being kept in the shelter.

The shelter has told the media that there is enough personnel on hand (5 veterinarians every day) and that conditions are not as bad as stated by Watchdogs. Admitting to having some issues with diseases, they claim everything is under control and that Watchdogs came at an unfortunate time when various ‘poor-looking animals’ were sent to the shelter.

Watchdog’ veterinarian Patharanan Sajjarom, has been evaluating the animals, whose volume has caused her to close her private clinic for almost a month. Patharanan says that in 11 years of practice she has never seen so many animals suffering from dehydration, festering and diseases.

“If they were human, it would be like having influenza, which is already bad, but then you also have dengue and hepatitis B. We rarely see this kind of combination, whether in pets or strays,” – Patharanan Sajjarom – Watchdog Veterinarian

Due to heavy pressure from the activists group, Watchdog Thailand will be able to work with the authorities for the first time to improve animal welfare, prioritising sanitary conditions and better equipment before more animals are put there.

Prawet Shelter says the administration will set up a special committee including Watchdog members to oversee policies regarding stray animals. Once set up they will hurry to organise a big clean up day with the intention of opening the shelter to everyone.

Watchdog members will be meeting with city officials on January 8 to discuss future policies.

SOURCE: Khaosod English



Bangkok

Fire in Khlong Toei destroys a row of shops

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 28, 2018

By

By Kittipong Maneerit
A 3am fire in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district has destroyed five shops but luckily caused no injuries.

Fire-fighters spent an hour extinguishing the blaze that started in the four-room furniture shop next to the disused Pak Nam railway.

Ten fire engines were engaged, but the flames had already engulfed the entire furniture shop full of flammable materials and four adjacent stores. Police are continuing to investigate the fire.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Thailand shopping for Russian helicopters

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 28, 2018

By

PHOTO: forceindia.net

Thailand has shown interest in Russian helicopter brand Ansat and their Mi171A2 and Ka-32 models, the CEO of the holding company Helicopters of Russia, Andrei Boginsky, told Russian news agency TASS yesterday.

“As far as Thailand is concerned, the helicopters Ansat and Mi-171A2 have aroused great interest. Thailand’s police are interested in purchasing Ansats. Also, there has been interest in the search and rescue configuration of Mi-171A2.”

Andrei Boginsky was visiting Thailand as the negotiations continue.

“Also, we have been holding talks on selling Ka-32 helicopters to Thailand. This helicopter is in great demand. Our Thai counterparts have seen them in action in South Korea and China. Ka-32 can be used for fighting fires. It is capable of carrying horizontal fire-fighting systems.”

“They have been assembled and tested. The handover procedure is underway today. The helicopters have won acclaim (around Southeast Asia).”

SOURCE: Tass

Bangkok

NACC wearing backlash on social media over Prawit luxury watch case

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 28, 2018

By

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is finding itself in the hot seat after it cleared Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon of wrongdoing in the luxury watch scandal, ruling by a majority vote that he did not make a false asset declaration.

The Bangkok Post reports that the NACC secretary-general Worawit Sookboon said the commission ruled 5:3 there were no grounds to accusations that the deputy premier falsely declared his wealth when he did not include 22 luxury watches and rings in his list of assets.

Mana Nimitmongkol, secretary-general of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand, said the NACC failed to show transparency in investigating the case.

Read the rest of the Bangkok Post story HERE.

