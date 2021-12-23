Government-hosted New Year’s events in Bangkok cancelled

Government-hosted New Year’s countdown events and holiday celebrations in Bangkok will be cancelled, the vice governor, Kriangyos Sudlabha, announced today, adding that the decision is due to the emergence of the Omicron variant and follows the World Health Organisation’s recommendations.

The countdown event in front of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Office will be canceled as well as other events organised by the government.

The government is asking the private sector to avoid organising events. If the events have already been approved, like the major countdown events at ICONSIAM and CentralWorld, they can still be held under the Covid Free Setting measures.

The event should have a checkpoint to screen participants, staff should clean areas frequently, and customers must practice social distancing and wear face masks.

SOURCE: Channel 7