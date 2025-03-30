Secret drug discovery raises questions over Shane Warne’s death in Thailand

New revelations have emerged regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, with claims that a powerful sex drug was discovered at the scene but later removed by police.

Fifty-two-year old Warne passed away in March 2022 while on vacation with friends on the Thai island of Koh Samui. A postmortem concluded that the former cricketer, well known for his party-loving lifestyle, died of natural causes due to a congenital heart condition.

No foul play was suspected at the time. However, a senior Thai police officer, speaking anonymously, has now alleged that officers were ordered to discreetly dispose of a bottle of Kamagra, a potent erectile dysfunction medication, found near Warne’s body.

The officer claimed the order to remove the medication came from higher officers, possibly with input from senior Australian officials, to avoid tarnishing Warne’s legacy.

“The official report stated he suffered a heart attack, but no other details were disclosed. There were invisible hands behind this,” the source stated.

Kamagra, a drug similar to Viagra, is produced in India and widely sold illegally across Thailand. Despite not being officially recognised by the country’s drug agencies, it remains popular among older men visiting Thailand.

The drug, available in tablets, liquid, and oral jelly, is known to have serious side effects, particularly for people with heart conditions.

Following Warne’s death, Thai police expedited procedures to repatriate his body, fuelling speculation that his passing was not thoroughly investigated. At the time, police confirmed he had pre-existing heart disease and asthma and had recently undergone an extreme liquid-only diet.

Medical experts warn that Kamagra is not suitable for people with congenital heart conditions, as it can trigger severe reactions, including dizziness, blurred vision, and increased blood flow, potentially leading to fatal complications.

Warne’s final days were spent at the luxurious Samujana Villas resort, where he arrived on March 3, 2022, with three friends. His stay included a visit to his favourite tailor, where he ordered an extensive wardrobe before returning to his villa.

On the day of his passing, Warne received a massage from two women at Lana Health Massage, who were later questioned by Thai police as part of the investigation. However, it has since been revealed that the massage parlour was abruptly shut down, and the women were advised to leave the island due to the international scrutiny surrounding Warne’s death. Their current whereabouts remain unknown.

Warne was set to have a foot massage by the pool later that day, but when the masseuse arrived, he failed to respond. He had spent his final hours watching the Australia vs. Pakistan Test match from his room and was due to meet friends for dinner.

He was later discovered unconscious by his friend and documentary producer, Andrew Neophitou, who had gone to check on him before their planned outing, reported Dailymail.

These latest allegations raise fresh questions about the events leading up to Warne’s tragic passing, adding to the mystery surrounding one of cricket’s most charismatic figures.