Secret drug discovery raises questions over Shane Warne’s death in Thailand

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 30, 2025
414 2 minutes read
Secret drug discovery raises questions over Shane Warne’s death in Thailand
Picture courtesy of Thai Police

New revelations have emerged regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, with claims that a powerful sex drug was discovered at the scene but later removed by police.

Fifty-two-year old Warne passed away in March 2022 while on vacation with friends on the Thai island of Koh Samui. A postmortem concluded that the former cricketer, well known for his party-loving lifestyle, died of natural causes due to a congenital heart condition.

No foul play was suspected at the time. However, a senior Thai police officer, speaking anonymously, has now alleged that officers were ordered to discreetly dispose of a bottle of Kamagra, a potent erectile dysfunction medication, found near Warne’s body.

Secret drug discovery raises questions over Shane Warne’s death in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thai Police

The officer claimed the order to remove the medication came from higher officers, possibly with input from senior Australian officials, to avoid tarnishing Warne’s legacy.

Related Articles

“The official report stated he suffered a heart attack, but no other details were disclosed. There were invisible hands behind this,” the source stated.

Kamagra, a drug similar to Viagra, is produced in India and widely sold illegally across Thailand. Despite not being officially recognised by the country’s drug agencies, it remains popular among older men visiting Thailand.

The drug, available in tablets, liquid, and oral jelly, is known to have serious side effects, particularly for people with heart conditions.

Secret drug discovery raises questions over Shane Warne’s death in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thai Police

Following Warne’s death, Thai police expedited procedures to repatriate his body, fuelling speculation that his passing was not thoroughly investigated. At the time, police confirmed he had pre-existing heart disease and asthma and had recently undergone an extreme liquid-only diet.

Medical experts warn that Kamagra is not suitable for people with congenital heart conditions, as it can trigger severe reactions, including dizziness, blurred vision, and increased blood flow, potentially leading to fatal complications.

Warne’s final days were spent at the luxurious Samujana Villas resort, where he arrived on March 3, 2022, with three friends. His stay included a visit to his favourite tailor, where he ordered an extensive wardrobe before returning to his villa.

Secret drug discovery raises questions over Shane Warne’s death in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thai Police

On the day of his passing, Warne received a massage from two women at Lana Health Massage, who were later questioned by Thai police as part of the investigation. However, it has since been revealed that the massage parlour was abruptly shut down, and the women were advised to leave the island due to the international scrutiny surrounding Warne’s death. Their current whereabouts remain unknown.

Warne was set to have a foot massage by the pool later that day, but when the masseuse arrived, he failed to respond. He had spent his final hours watching the Australia vs. Pakistan Test match from his room and was due to meet friends for dinner.

He was later discovered unconscious by his friend and documentary producer, Andrew Neophitou, who had gone to check on him before their planned outing, reported Dailymail.

These latest allegations raise fresh questions about the events leading up to Warne’s tragic passing, adding to the mystery surrounding one of cricket’s most charismatic figures.

Secret drug discovery raises questions over Shane Warne’s death in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Shane Warne Facebook

Latest Thailand News
Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake Thailand News

Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake

3 minutes ago
Phuket boosts motorbike safety with 4 million baht funding Phuket News

Phuket boosts motorbike safety with 4 million baht funding

30 minutes ago
Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing Bangkok News

Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing

58 minutes ago
Family demands answers after woman&#8217;s fatal fall during earthquake Bangkok News

Family demands answers after woman’s fatal fall during earthquake

3 hours ago
Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake Thailand News

Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake

3 hours ago
Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners Bangkok News

Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners

4 hours ago
Earthquake chaos exploited for drug trade, 2.5m pills seized Crime News

Earthquake chaos exploited for drug trade, 2.5m pills seized

4 hours ago
Debt dispute leads to fatal shooting at Samut Prakan factory Crime News

Debt dispute leads to fatal shooting at Samut Prakan factory

4 hours ago
Traffic police officer dies in Phetchabun truck accident Road deaths

Traffic police officer dies in Phetchabun truck accident

4 hours ago
Eleven arrested for illegal gold mining in Kanchanaburi Crime News

Eleven arrested for illegal gold mining in Kanchanaburi

4 hours ago
Bangkok sees surge in building crack reports post-earthquake Bangkok News

Bangkok sees surge in building crack reports post-earthquake

5 hours ago
Detained Thai crew return home after Myanmar pardon Thailand News

Detained Thai crew return home after Myanmar pardon

5 hours ago
Bangkok hospital evacuates patients after Myanmar earthquake tremors (video) Thailand News

Bangkok hospital evacuates patients after Myanmar earthquake tremors (video)

5 hours ago
Storm alert: Heavy rain to lash Bangkok and 46 other provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Heavy rain to lash Bangkok and 46 other provinces

5 hours ago
Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster Bangkok News

Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster

23 hours ago
Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption Bangkok News

Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption

23 hours ago
Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake Thailand News

Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake

24 hours ago
Earthquake panic: Over 100 evacuated from Pathum Thani hospital Thailand News

Earthquake panic: Over 100 evacuated from Pathum Thani hospital

1 day ago
10 dead, 16 injured, 101 missing in Bangkok earthquake Bangkok News

10 dead, 16 injured, 101 missing in Bangkok earthquake

1 day ago
Thailand seeks UNESCO status for Loy Krathong festival Thailand News

Thailand seeks UNESCO status for Loy Krathong festival

1 day ago
PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake Phuket News

PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake

1 day ago
Fatal fall: Crane operator dies in Bangkok earthquake Bangkok News

Fatal fall: Crane operator dies in Bangkok earthquake

1 day ago
Pattaya hospitals evacuate patients after Myanmar earthquake Pattaya News

Pattaya hospitals evacuate patients after Myanmar earthquake

1 day ago
Pickup truck crashes into Phuket monument, blocking traffic Phuket News

Pickup truck crashes into Phuket monument, blocking traffic

1 day ago
Pattaya waitress begs for justice after brutal attack Pattaya News

Pattaya waitress begs for justice after brutal attack

1 day ago
Koh Samui NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 30, 2025
414 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing

Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing

58 minutes ago
Family demands answers after woman&#8217;s fatal fall during earthquake

Family demands answers after woman’s fatal fall during earthquake

3 hours ago
Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake

Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake

3 hours ago
Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners

Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners

4 hours ago