Suspect in transnational sex trafficking case arrested in Samut Sakhon

A suspect in a transnational sex trafficking case was arrested on Friday in Samut Sakhon, a province just southwest of Bangkok. The suspect allegedly promised a number of Thai women well-paying jobs in massage parlours in Dubai, but once the women were in the UAE, their passports were seized by traffickers and they were said to be forced into sex work.

Thai authorities started investigating the case back in September after a Thai woman made a plea for help on social media, saying she had taken a job as a masseuse, but was forced into prostitution. Nation Thailand reported that the Labour Minister instructed the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi to assist the woman and she was placed on a flight back to Bangkok.

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigations is still investigating and warned the public to be wary of agencies promising high-paying massage jobs overseas. Along with the UAE, the department named countries including South Korea, Malaysia, and Bahrain.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand