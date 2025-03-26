Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

A thief dubbed Spider-Man accessed a revered shrine by abseiling from the roof and stealing valuables. This marks the second time such an incident has occurred, and police are intensifying their efforts to apprehend the suspect.

The incident occurred at the Pha Laloeng Wai Shrine in Mueang Phon subdistrict, Phon district, Khon Kaen province, at 3.19am on March 24.

Upon inspecting the scene, Ariyapong Akkarasirimongkol, a 43 year old committee member of the shrine, accompanied police officers and journalists to the location where the suspect gained entry. The thief used a hose, tied it to a protruding part of the roof, and descended to break in.

Approximately 5,000 baht (US$150) in cash was taken from a drawer near the entrance. The thief then escaped using a motorcycle parked behind the shrine. The shrine officials reported this incident to the Phon Police Station the day before.

Ariyapong recounted how the shrine’s caretaker called to report irregularities, suspecting a burglary. Upon inspection, the team found a chair in front of the shrine’s side door, hands and footprints on the roof, and a blue hose with a knot left behind.

CCTV footage revealed the thief approached from the back on a motorcycle, used the hose to climb onto the roof, and tied it to a concrete extension. After breaking a mesh intended to keep birds out, the thief descended to steal the cash and made a quick getaway on the motorcycle.

Previously, on the night of March 3 into March 4, a similar break-in occurred, resulting in the theft of nearly 5,000 baht, 2,000 firecrackers, and three Thai swords. The similarity in both incidents suggests the same man is responsible, reported KhaoSod.

Following these events, the shrine has lodged complaints with Phon Police Station and is working to enhance security by installing additional CCTV cameras and fortifying the windows with extra bars to prevent future incidents.