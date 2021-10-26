Tuesday Covid Update: 7,706 new cases; provincial totals

7,706 new Covid-19 cases were reported by the CCSA today, a record low over the past several months. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 9,532 recoveries. There are now 98,150 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,866,863 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave of the virus in Thailand, which was first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 1,838,000 of those cases.

66 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 18,865 with 18,771 of those fatalities during the recent wave.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 71,237,520 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 346,589 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 341,373 received their second dose, and 43,756 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

