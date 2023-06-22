Bangkok’s historic Hua Lamphong station plans major exhibitions and celebrations

Photo Courtesy of takemetour.com

Bangkok’s historic Hua Lamphong railway station, with its Italian Neo-Renaissance-style architecture, is gearing up to host prominent events while continuing to provide suburban commuting and tourism train services. This comes on the heels of extensive renovations that have transformed the 107 year old station to accommodate both roles effectively.

Ekkarat Si-arayanphong, head of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) governor’s office, highlighted that SRT governor Nirut Maneephan has been actively involved in the preservation and maintenance of Hua Lamphong, also known as Krung Thep station. The aim is to turn the railway station into a venue for major events.

In the past, Hua Lamphong hosted events like ‘Hua Lamphong in Your Eyes and Unfolding Bangkok,’ attracting over 30,000 visitors daily, consisting of both Thai citizens and foreign tourists. SRT is now looking to collaborate with more public and private organisations interested in utilising Hua Lamphong’s space for events that will enhance the station’s value.

Ekkarat revealed plans for Hua Lamphong to further develop as a location for organising significant international events. Additionally, seven more antique trains that played essential roles in Thailand’s rail transport history will soon go on display at Platform No 4, a part of the designated exhibition area, with further exhibitions to be added later, reported Bangkok Post.

Apart from hosting events, Hua Lamphong will continue to operate 62 daily commuting and tourism train services. However, the SRT has shifted the operation of long-distance train services to the North, Northeast and South of the country from Hua Lamphong station to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Chatuchak district.

In April, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) introduced four exciting historical sightseeing train journeys aimed at promoting domestic tourism and providing economic benefits for local communities. These culturally-themed trips have successfully generated interest in the rich heritage and traditions of the region, adding a unique, immersive experience for tourists. Read more HERE.