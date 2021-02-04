Bangkok’s future is green, forest park project set to finish next year

Bangkok’s future is green. The “Benjakitti Park” in the city’s Asoke area is expanding and becoming a “forest park.” The new addition will feature a 1.5 kilometre elevated walkway surrounded by tropical trees and a bicycle track that will connect to Lumpini Park. Along with a variety of plants, the park will also have canals and ponds.

Phases 2 and 3 of the project will cost 652 million baht and is set to be completed by next year. ASEAN Skyline posted renderings of the project on their Facebook page.

The project will be named Suan Pa Benjakitti, or Benjakitti Forest Park. The park, constructed on land previously owned by the Tobacco Authority of Thailand, honours late-queen Sirikit Kitiyakara.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

