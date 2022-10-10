Bangkok taxi driver miraculously unharmed after tree falls on his car

A Bangkok taxi driver miraculously escaped unharmed after a tree came crashing down on his taxi during a storm, Sanook reported on Friday. The driver parked his car along the gate at Chulalongkorn University, as he waited for his girlfriend who worked there.

The driver was in his car during the heavy rainstorm when suddenly, he heard the loud sound of something falling on his cab. The driver climbed out of the car to see a big tree had fallen on his car and another vehicle parked alongside his.

The impact of the fall made the other car’s roof collapse. The driver said it was lucky that the tree had hit the other car first, otherwise, he would not be alive to tell the tale.

Across Thailand, tree-falling incidents have killed many people during storms. In July, a tree fell on a couple riding a motorcycle in Chon Buri, killing one man. The other man, his boyfriend, was seriously injured.

In May, a large tree crashed down on a house in Songkhla after a heavy rainstorm, crushing a man to death.

Luckily, the Bangkok taxi driver was parked near another car which cushioned the blow of the tree before it landed on his vehicle.