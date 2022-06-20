Bangkok
Bangkok police hoodwinked by crafty anti-government protestors
Crafty anti-government protestors hoodwinked police into thinking they were holding a “car mob” rally at the Democracy Monument while they gathered to demonstrate instead at Victory Monument, some 6 kilometres away and a 20 minute drive.
Knowing police watch their every move on social media, dissident groups Lai Lung Tu (Prayut Get Out) and Kon Daeng Patiwat (Red Shirt Revolution), made a joint announcement on Thursday, June 16, on the Facebook page ประชาชนปฏิรูป (People Reform) that they would be holding a “car mob” at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok at 4pm Sunday.
The protesters added they would then be moving onto PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s house, at the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, before taunting police with a comment, “Please stay tuned. More surprises are coming!”
Officers from Protection and Crowds Control Division yesterday assembled in preparation at the Democracy Monument at 3pm, mob handed with about 500 officers, barriers to control the crowd, and a prisoner transport vehicle. But no one turned up.
The protestors’ plan worked a treat and they freely gathered at Victory Monument without being challenged, voicing their opposition to the government and its policies, including the controversial Section 112 of the Criminal Code or the lèse-majesté law.
At about 5pm the protestors made a move toward the PM’s house but police finally worked out their plan and blocked them at Din Daeng Intersection. It didn’t stop the militants, they just decided to settle there. The protesters were screaming “Prayut Get Out!” Others held signs and placards reading, “Stop violence against people,” “Let our friends out,” “Cancel 112 law,” and “Maintain justice.”
At about 5.30pm officers tried to move on the protestors telling them they were violating the Covid-19 emergency decree, which banned residents from a group gathering to prevent the spread of the virus. The protestors moved from the road to the sidewalk and continued their activities until about 6.30pm.
Another group gathered at Victory Monument at 6pm, in the name of ยืน หยุด ขัง, which means Stand Stop Imprison. They demanded the court released suspects who were accused of violating the lèse-majesté law. The protest passed relatively peacefully.
More than 500 Protection and Crowds Control officers remained at the Din Daeng Intersection as the first wave of protestors broke up their rallies, which is just as well because they were followed by a new group of agitators, mostly teenagers who rode motorbikes around the area at about 7.15pm, throwing firecrackers at a group of police standing under the Thaivival Insurance Building. The group separated after 30 minutes of anarchy when a heavy downpour of rain broke out.
Officers informed the media they would be investigating teenagers living near the area and will charge any found guilty of causing affray in the ensuing chaos.
No injuries were reported by either side.
SOURCE: Dailynews | Thai Channel 8 | Bangkokbiznews | Thairath
