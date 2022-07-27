Bangkok
Bangkok film festival urged to avoid deep south torture movies
The Internal Security Operation Command urged Bangkok’s open-air film festival to avoid screening movies or documentaries related to torture in the deep south provinces of Thailand. The military department said the event should only bring happiness and smiles to residents.
Bangkok’s open-air film festival, which rolled out the red carpet on July 7 at Laan Kon Mueng space in front of the Bangkok City Hall, is offering free entrance to cinemagoers until the event closes at the end of this month.
On July 14, the open-air film event, at Khlong Toei Youth Centre in Khlong Toei District, screened an Indian movie RRR, which is about human rights violations and abuses by police officers. To complement the theme, the screening team picked two short documentaries about torture and abuses done by state officers in the deep south provinces as the opening show.
On July 16, two days after the event, political activist, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, revealed on Facebook that the event didn’t go as well as planned.
Mike said six officers from the Internal Security Operation Command interrupted the screening at Khlong Toei Youth Centre on July 14. He said the officers asked the team to stop screening the documentaries about the torture in the deep south of Thailand.
The media interviewed Mike on July 18 to get more details about the issue. He explained that the Thai authorities told the screening team, “We are here because it’s our duty. Our leader doesn’t like movies about torture. It’s a threat to our national security.”
Mike said the team continued screening the documentaries despite the officers’ presence in the youth centre until the end of the event. He added that the officers didn’t stop the film rolling and everything went well without any violent reactions.
A representative from the Cross Culture Foundation that produced the documentaries, Ponpen Kongkajonkiat, explained that the documentaries were under a project named Siang Jak Dan Tai, which means Voices from the South, and it was completed last month.
The project featured three short films, including Jud Rerm Ton (The Begining), Kam Sara Parp (The Confession), and Se Ree Parp (Freedom).
Ponpen said two of the films that were picked, Jud Rerm Ton, and Kam Sara Parp, depict real situations happening to residents in the deep south. Interviews with residents reveal that they were tortured by the Thai authorities into confessing information. Ponpen stated that violence and abuse are still going on today.
“Film is an art piece and a way of communication. It comes from the real stories which no one can conceal even if they tried. The space for art and a short film that tell people the truth about Thai society is needed. Don’t be more authoritarian than it is now.”
Yesterday, the spokesperson of the Internal Security Operation Command, Winthachai Suwaree, clarified the issue. He said some details were inaccurate and there has been a misunderstanding.
Winthachai said the officers explained to the Cross Culture Foundation staff that they felt the documentaries might not suitable to screen at the event.
The spokesperson insisted no officers threatened any of the screening team and that in the end, everyone agreed that the open-air film festival was a good thing for Bangkok and something worth supporting.
SOURCE: Thairath | Prachathai
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Sri Lanka former president’s stay in Singapore extended
UPDATE: Latest information about Philippine earthquakes – four dead
Bomb explosion injures 5 students in a Thailand school
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Indian tourist in Pattaya claims his wallet with 17,000 baht stolen
Foreigner’s body found off Phuket beach
New studies show Covid-19 started in Wuhan market, not lab
Thailand’s cannabis cottage industry set to fly high
Blaze breaks out at Pattaya hotel
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
8 common problems for Thai consumers addressed
Dead man walking – after being ‘dead’ for 25 years, Thai man receives new ID card
Bangkok film festival urged to avoid deep south torture movies
Flood warning to Bangkok & 10 provinces along Chao Phraya River
Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach planning temporary vendor zone
A debt-ridden Thai woman seeks help after spiky durian assault
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
18 passengers rescued after ferry explodes off South Thailand coast
Northeast woman dies chasing biker thief who nabbed her gold chain
Thailand’s heavy rain is coming back
Best burgers to try in Bangkok 2022
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
Elderly northeast woman charged with theft after picking plants for curry
Three Asian countries have the most useful passport
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cambodia3 days ago
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
-
Property2 days ago
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
-
Best of2 hours ago
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
-
Thailand3 days ago
Muay Thai fighter dies from brain injury
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand upgrades monkeypox alert to national level
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Rescuers capture massive python from Pattaya house
-
Phuket3 days ago
First tourists arrive in Phuket on South Korea’s Jin Air airlines