Bangkok condo prices expected to continue to fall this year | The Thaiger

Bangkok condo prices expected to continue to fall this year
Condo prices in Bangkok are falling and are expected to continue to fall throughout the year. The real estate market isn’t anticipated to pick back up again until the Covid-19 pandemic eases.
The average prices of new condos in Bangkok are expected to fall by 5%, according to Nexus Property Marketing. The real estate marketing firm Juwai IQI Group says the average prices for new condos will decline by 3.9% while resale condos price will decline by 6.7%. Juwai IQI co-founder and chief executive Kashif Ansari says this year is an “excellent” time to invest.
“Prices have dropped, discounts are available and the market will likely take a sharp turn upwards after the pandemic is behind us.”
Nexus managing director, Nalinrat Chareonsuphong, says that with 33,000 unsold condo units being completed, adding to the unsold stock in Bangkok, the average prices of resale condo units will also decline due to the competition with newly-completed condos.
Bangkok condo prices dropped by 11% in the past year, going from an average of 141,800 baht per square metre in the fourth quarter of 2019 down to 126,909 baht per square metre in 2020, according to a report by Nexus.
Prices are expected to continue to drop, with the average price dropping to 120,564 baht per square metre this year. Prices are expected to go up to 122,975 baht per square metre in 2022.
The number of new condos in Bangkok dropped by 39% going from 43,051 units in 2019 to 20,100 units in 2020. The number is also a significant difference from the 5-year average of 51,568 units.
Many projects were impacted this year either by suspended sales activities or development plans that were delayed or changed.
“Last year condo buyers looked for ready-to-move units rather than off-plan units as prices are more attractive. This trend will continue this year.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
DDC eases concerns about cool weather affecting the spread of Covid-19
The Department of Disease Control is easing people’s worries about the spread of Covid-19, saying that low temperature won’t make the virus more transmissible. They say disinfectants and sunlight are still effective to kill the virus.
With cool weather in Central and Northern Thailand in recent days, some have been concerned that the low temperatures could impact the spread of Covid-19.
While the virus can live on surfaces for a longer time in low temperature, it can die fast if wiped clean or if it is under sunlight, according to Taweesap Siraprapasiri from the DDC.
He advises people to continue to abide by coronavirus prevention practice, like social distancing and avoiding crowded areas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok Covid-19 Update: 3 month old infected; market closes after vendor tests positive
A 3 month old baby in Bangkok tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, the youngest case in the new wave of infections, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says local health officials are investigating to determine how the baby was infected.
A major wet market in Bangkok, Klong Toey Market, has closed for cleaning after a vendor tested positive for Covid-19. The market will reopen on Saturday.
The vendor, who is asymptomatic, was tested in a proactive testing campaign by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration where health officials tested more than 3,000 vendors and migrant workers in the area around the market.
The vendor is now in quarantine. Health officials say she came in close contact with 10 people. Those people have been isolated, Klong Toey district director Piyada Niyom.
The CCSA recorded 32 Covid-19 cases in Bangkok yesterday and 24 cases in Bangkok today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Police arrest 4 more people suspected of trafficking ketamine-based drug cocktail
Police arrested 4 more people suspected of trafficking a ketamine-based drug cocktail which is said to be linked to 7 deaths in Bangkok. In the past few days, 17 people have reportedly required medical treatment after using narcotics, which police suspect is the drug cocktail known as “K powdered milk.”
Police say 6 people in the Wat Phraya Krai district died after consuming the drug cocktail on Sunday. Another person in the Sutthisan district died yesterday and police believe the death is also linked to the drug cocktail. The initial medical reports say the victims died from heart and respiratory failure, but results from toxicology testing have not been released yet.
A ketamine-based white powder was found near the dead victims, which police suspect is “K powdered milk.” A Police General Hospital physician tested 2 samples and says the tests detected ketamine, heroin, ecstasy and traces of the sleeping pill diazepam. The drugs are crushed together, resembling milk powder. Police say the narcotics are mixed to enhance the effects of ketamine.
In previous reports, police said the ketamine-based drug cocktail contained methamphetamine, heroin and traces of the sleeping pill ramelteon. A professor even claimed that “K powdered milk” also contains the drugs used in prison executions by lethal injection, but that claim has not been backed by an official drug analysis.
Some reports say people have lost consciousness after taking the drug, others report hallucinations. Thai PBS reports 17 people have required medical treatment after suspected use of “K powdered milk.” Urine samples were collected and results will be released in the next 3 to 5 days.
4 of the people seeking medical attention were admitted to a drug treatment centre while the others were discharged after being given medicine, according to the director of the Boromarajonani National Drug Addiction and Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment.
The national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says officers are looking for the source of “K powdered milk” and says more suspects will be arrested.
Police recently arrested 4 suspected traffickers on charges of possessing and trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and ketamine. Some dealers are suspected of selling drugs at an entertainment venue in the Rama 3 area where a victim worked.
Police say 26 year old Wirat Kaphueak and 22 year old Watchara Chiangchin are believed to be small-scale dealers while the other suspects, 18 year old Chatree Srisombat and 26 year old Nopakao Obthom, are suspected to be middle-level traffickers.
A 23 year old woman in Bangkok’s Sai Mai area was also arrested yesterday after police received a tip that she was allegedly selling “K powdered milk.” Police say they searched Sirikarn Chuekhetkram’s pockets and found 3 small plastic bags containing a white powder. They found 3 more small bags in her bedroom. Police say the drug mixture contained ketamine and the sleeping pill ramelteon, which is prescribed under the brand name Rozerem.
The woman allegedly told police that she bought the drugs from a friend in Pathum Thani’s Lam Luk Ka district for 470 baht per gram and sold the drugs through Facebook for 600 baht per gram.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS
EdwardV
Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 12:05 pm
Thailand has an inverted population pyramid, one of the few in SE Asia. Because of that, there will be downward pressure on the housing market for decades to come. Any rebound will be shallow and short lived, probably 2022 and maybe 2023 but that’s it. In my opinion it’s not a good long term investment.
Ted
Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 12:50 pm
True, I feel same.
C19 only helped start the repricing of the really inflated condo [and house] market prices.
Let’s just hope that Thailand, and Eastern Asia as a whole, will not have to go through yet another major financial crisis –other than, what is directly cased by C19. But the risk is there, for sure, be sure that the lenders wants its money back, from the developers who can’t sell their “dreams” to make a profit to continue being profitable customers to the big banks. Will the hamster collapse beside the wheel or just get sick of the momentum of nothing happening *smile*
J West
Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 12:16 pm
Prices will command what the local market supports. Right now there is no bottom in sight due to poor macro-economic conditions for locals. Ergo, prices must fall. Supply/Demand is Economics 101. There’s no escaping it.
Developers dreaming about a return to the hey-day of Chinese speculators are being unrealistic. Debt moratorium is not coming. Thailand’s Central Bank could never afford to bail out every developer with an outstanding and overdue loan. It would bankrupt the country…..again.
Deflation is an ugly thing for debtors, and some developers whose loans are due and remain unmet will have to fold. In the end, a reset of the market will be healthy overall. This is at the very heart of free market capitalism.
I have a suggestion. There would likely be an increase in the sales of high end Single Family Houses if foreigners with long term residency were allowed to own the land under which thier home sits and be afforded rights and long term security.
Many, who have been here ten and twenty years, would buy a SFH and resent being limited to condominium and leasehold restrictions. Fine, continue denying land ownership to short term foreign speculators but allow long term residents the right to own.
Otherwise, long term resident professionals and business persons will continue to avoid investing in the property market. The retrospective oversupply of condominiums was a disaster in the making, while macro economic conditions were blindsided by Covid. Black swans.