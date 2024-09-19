Bangkok Bank gives a healthy boost to Siriraj with 70 million baht

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (PCL) made a healthy contribution of more than 70 million baht to Siriraj Hospital through its Bangkok Bank-Siriraj Card Project, reinforcing the bank’s dedication to social responsibility and community support.

On Mahidol Day, Pochanee Kongkalai, Executive Vice President and Assistant VP of Customer Banking, proudly presented the cheque for 70,315,053.39 baht to Professor Dr Apichat Asavamongkolkul, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital. Also in attendance were Voranuch Siratharanont, VP of the Credit Card Marketing Department, along with Sirikun Chaiyasing and Narisa Laopanich, both Assistant VPs.

This generous donation stems from the innovative Bangkok Bank-Siriraj Card Project, which turns everyday spending into a powerful tool for good. Cardholders contribute to the cause, directly benefiting patients at Siriraj Hospital.

The initiative is powered by two key cards: the B-First Smart TPN Siriraj Card and the Bangkok Bank Visa Platinum Siriraj Credit Card. For every cardholder’s medical expenditure at Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok Bank donates 0.2% per billing cycle. Plus, the bank gives 100 baht for every new application for the B-First Smart TPN Siriraj Card and 50 baht for each annual renewal.

Since its launch in 2015, this project has raised a staggering total of 548 million baht, underscoring Bangkok Bank’s crucial role in supporting Thailand’s healthcare sector. The initiative aligns with the bank’s mission of being a life companion to Thai society, a commitment it has proudly upheld for over 80 years, reported Bangkok Post.

Looking ahead, Bangkok Bank remains steadfast in its partnership with customers and collaborators to build a brighter future for Thai society. This initiative also pays tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Mahidol of Songkla, revered as the “Father of Modern Medicine in Thailand.”

In related news, the race is heating up for the new virtual bank licences, with five heavyweight business groups ready to battle it out. Gulf consortium has already thrown its hat into the ring, according to Krungthai Bank (KTB) president Payong Srivanich. This power team includes Gulf Energy Development and PTT Group.

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

