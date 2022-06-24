Bangkok approves 7 places to protest under Public Assembly Act

Bangkok has announced 7 public places where people can protest under the Public Assembly Act but stipulated that protestors must inform the relevant authorities before using the venues.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt today signed a law declaration to approve the 7 public places in Bangkok. According to the statement, clarifying the specific places in Bangkok would help the city avoid gatherings from affecting society’s peace, public safety, good morals, national security, public convenience, rights and liberties, and the human dignity of others.

The places are:

1) Larn Kon Mueng Ground in front of Bangkok City Hall in Phra Nakhon district

2) Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Center in Din Deang district

3) Public spaces under Ratchawipha Interchange in Chatuchak district

4) Parking area in front of Phra Khanong District Office in Phra Khanong District

5) 72nd Anniversary Stadium in Min Buri district

6) Chalerm Prakiat Sports Centre in the Tung Kru district

7) Monton Piron Park in the Taling Chan district

The announcement also emphasised that protestors must notify each district office one day before the gathering or activity. The protestors or representatives should visit the district office to notify, call, or send an email. For the email channel, the protestor needs to contact the district officers via phone after sending the email to confirm information and details.

The protestors or participants are also urged to take care of state properties. If damages are done to public property the group has to take responsibility for it.

