Around 10 villagers hospitalised after chemical spill in Samut Prakan | The Thaiger

Around 10 people were hospitalised after a chemical tank spilled at a village in Samut Prakan, just southwest of Bangkok. Those near the spill reported feeling nauseous and some had trouble breathing. Officals do not known what chemical was in the tank.

The 1 metre tank had been taken to the woods by 2 employees at a Bangphli Niwet Village second hand shop who hoped they could take it apart and sell the scrap metal. The 2 employees fainted when the tank spilled. Trees and grass in a 100 metre radius of the chemical spill died.

The chemical let off a strong odor and Thai media says the fumes spread to the village. Those at the second hand shop, close by to the chemical spill, started to feel nauseous and some had trouble breathing. Some people reported skin rashes after the incident. Around 10 villagers, including children, were sent to hospital.

Thai media says police secured the area and sprayed water into the air. 500 metres around the tank has been sealed off and workers are cleaning the area to remove the chemical. Medics are doing health checks to make sure others are not experiencing symptoms from the fumes.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.