Bangkok
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Passengers flying out of Don Mueang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport between November 14-20 should arrive earlier than usual to facilitate delays caused by the APEC Summit which will be held in Bangkok this week.
Nok Air requests that passengers arrive at least three hours ahead of their departure time for international flights and two hours ahead of their scheduled departure time for domestic flights at Don Mueang Airport during November 14-20.
Thai Airways and Thai Smile ask passengers to arrive at least three hours ahead of departure for international flights and at least two hours ahead of departure for domestic flights at Suvarnabhumi Airport from November 14-20.
If you are planning to travel during the APEC Summit 2022, don’t forget that a stretch of Ratchadaphisek Road will be closed for public use for five days from November 14-18. Any motorist who wishes to use the road during this period can apply online for an APEC 2022 Route Pass.
Suvarnabhumi International Airport will offer free parking from November 15-21 at Long Term Parking Zone C, which can accommodate 718 cars.
Both airports are expected to be bustling as Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan provinces celebrate a special public holiday from November 16-18 thanks to the big meeting.
Thailand has been ramping up security efforts in preparation for the summit, which will be attended by numerous world leaders. Immigration has been hunting down foreign fugitives and catching foreign criminals attempting to cross into Thailand ahead of the meeting.
Benjakitti Park, opposite the Queen Sirikit Convention Centre where the APEC Summit will be held, will be closed from today until the meeting is over. Officials closed the park after activists from Greenpeace got in the lake and staged a protest calling for APEC leaders to stop ‘greenwashing.’
