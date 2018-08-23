Connect with us

Bangkok

2,000 fake goods seized, 8 arrested in Chinatown raid

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

Police have searched Bangkok’s Sampheng (Chinatown) area and arrested six Thais and two foreigners for selling goods in violation of international IP laws. They seized over 2,000 counterfeit products last night (Wednesday).

Pol Maj-General Surachete Hakparn, the deputy tourist police chief, held a press conference at 2.30am in front of the Grand China Hotel on Yaowarat Road to announce the latest raid in the capital’s popular market area.

Surachete says police searched 10 spots in Sampheng, made the arrests and seized products including mobile speakers, handbags and hats.

He estimates damages caused by the fakes is over 5 million baht.

Representatives of Balenciaga and Gucci brands were present at the raids. Surachet said a knock-off of a Balenciaga bag was selling at Sampheng for 75 baht, whereas a genuine bag normally sells for 5,000 baht.

Surachete says the operation was an example of the cooperation between Thailand and the US to crack down on violations of brands’ intellectual property.

The crackdown occurred after the vendors openly advertised their fake goods on social networks.

Bangkok

Mu Pa Mission Impossible – The interactive exhibition

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 23, 2018

By

You lived through the weeks hanging on every moment of the international rescue mission to get the 13 Mu Pa football team members out of the Tham Luang caves. Now you can visit the interactive exhibition.

“Tham Luang Incredible Mission: the Global Agenda”, has opened at Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

Hosted by the Culture Ministry, the mall’s Lifestyle Hall has been converted into Tham Luang, where the 12 boys and their coach were trapped for 19 days. Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam presided over the opening of the exhibition, which runs until September 9.

“By learning from the exhibition, we will adapt these lessons from the globally united mission for solving other crises which might occur in the future,” said Wissanu.

He added that the Culture Ministry’s National Archive would document the facts and lessons, which were shared by the dozens of rescuers from various fields. Many of what has been learned is also on show at the exhibition.

The boys’ experiences in the 18 day rescue operation were shared at the opening by Phayao Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who was the rescue operations chief, Naval Special Warfare Command chief Apakorn Yukongkaew and Dr Pak Loharnchun.

Wissanu said HM the King Maha Vajiralongkorn had ordered the government to host an event to demonstrate its gratitude to the local rescue teams for the success of their tough mission, and also to those who took part from across the world.

“About 8,000 rescuers are invited to join the event on September 8 at the Royal Plaza,” said Wissanu.

The show at Siam Paragon is divided into seven zones covering many aspects of the mission that involved thousand of rescuers and volunteers of different nationalities and from throughout the kingdom.

The actual rescue equipment used in the operation is on display, along with photography and examples of the media coverage. A bronze sculpture of Navy Seal Saman Kunan, who died during a diving operation inside the cave, is on display.

A print of a huge painting , by national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat, and a work by the sculptor Sarawut Khummoonchai, and their teams is also on show. Published by the National Archives, the ministry also launched a Thai-language book about the global rescue mission at the kick-off event.

After closing in Bangkok, the show goes on tour.

Bangkok

Cadet’s family request investigation into autopsy doctors

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

19 hours ago

on

August 22, 2018

By

PHOTO: The Nation

The family of a cadet who died in suspicious circumstances is urging the Medical Council to investigate the doctors that performed the cadet’s autopsy from last year at the military-owned hospital.

18 year old cadet Phakhapong “Meay” Tanyakan died in October 2017, reportedly after being disciplined by his seniors at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (AFAPS).

Read The Thaiger’s report about the original autopsy report HERE.

Doctors at the Phramongkutklao Hospital identified acute cardiac arrest as the cause of Phakhapong’s death.

“We do not trust doctors there,” Phakhapong’s elder sister Supicha Tanyakan said today (Wednesday).

An official at the Medical Council said the investigation would likely take about six or seven months. Phakhapong’s family has been seeking justice for his death since last year.

STORY: The Nation

Bangkok

Deputy Tourist Police chief is now Prawit’s assistant spokesman

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

August 22, 2018

By

Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also defence minister, has made Tourist Police Deputy Chief Surachete Hakphan his assistant spokesman. The appointment has been effective since Sunday.

Surachete Hakphan, aka ‘Big Joke’, has been the poster-boy for the government as they round up over-stayers, call-centre gangs, scammers and other trans-national crime gangs.

The deputy PM’s Spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanich announced the appointment yesterday and said it was done to make his work more efficient.

Surachete will report to him and to Prawit, Kongcheep said, adding that the new assistant spokesman will also help with legal affairs, cooperation with foreign agencies as well as communication with the public.

However, Surachet has said that he has not been given any assignments as yet, though he presumes his new work would involve assisting Kongcheep and providing information about security as well as international and domestic crimes.

He said he also planned to address the loan-shark issue, and would advise debtors to be more self-sufficient and refrain from spending beyond their means. He added that the creditors should not take advantage of others.

The new assistant spokesman also said he would continue working on other issues, such as money-related scams.

SOURCE: The Nation

