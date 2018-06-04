PHOTO: Koh Kradan

Four Trang islands have been closed to tourists for four months to allow time for their ecosystems to rehabilitate.

The Haad Chao Mai National Park says Koh Mook, Koh Kradan, Koh Waen and Koh Chuak were shut on June 1 and would remain closed until September 30.

The park officials say June to September was the period when the islands would be hit by a strong southwest monsoon so it was not suitable for tourists to go out to the sea anyway and was therefore a good time to give time for the islands’ ecosystems to rehabilitate.

Tourism operators have been advised since last year of the plan to close the four islands during the monsoon season and park officials will patrol the islands to prevent any breaches of the closure.

Koh Mook Sivalai Beach resort

- The Thaiger & The Nation