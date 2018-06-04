Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is teaming up with several leading hotels and resorts in Hua Hin teach Thai schoolchildren about the importance of motorcycle safety – and specifically, wearing a helmet.

On May 30, 2018, the hotel’s associates joined a major CSR activity at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, during which hundreds of kids from local schools will be equipped with motorbike helmets.

Almost 400 children attended the event from three schools in and around Hua Hin: Ban Smor Prong School, Nong Kae School and BoFai School. They were able to enjoy a series of fun activities, including painting their new helmets, while also learning about the critical issue of road safety.

This annual CSR event was supported by the local government, led by Khun Bussaba Chokesuchat, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin municipality, Khun Sommai Sooksai, Director of Hua Hin Educational Department, officers from the Hua Hin traffic police and officers from tourist police, who helped to educate the children.

This marks the third consecutive year for this important event, as Hua Hin’s hotel community comes together once again to improve the safety of its children, many of whom are risking their lives each day simply by traveling to and from school.

“Motorcycle safety is one of the most important issues facing children in rural Thailand today. Many kids still travel to and from school by motorbike, but few wear helmets. Often the reason for this is simply that they don’t have a helmet to wear, which is why this initiative is so effective,” said Goetz Bauer, General Manager of the Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa.

“By participating in this helmet event for the third consecutive year we are aiming to educate even more local children about the importance of road safety and wearing a helmet. If the helmets we donate save the life of just one child, this event will have been a tremendous success. I would like to thank everyone for taking part this CSR activity and helping to tackle such an important issue,” Mr Bauer added.

Other hotels taking part in the helmet initiative include Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa, Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas, Intercontinental Hua Hin, Holiday Inn Hua Hin, Cenrara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin & The BARAI, Amari Hua Hin, AVANI Hua Hin Resort & Villas, Anantara Hua Hin Resort and Spa, Ibis Hua Hin Hotel, Chiva-Som International Health Resort and G Hua Hin while San Paolo Hospital Hua Hin also contributes to the event.

