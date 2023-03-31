Russian tourist to be deported from Bali for naked pic on sacred mountain

A Russian man is to be deported from Indonesia after posting a photo of himself on social media standing on a sacred mountain in Bali with his pants around his ankles.

Mount Agung – an active volcano – is the highest point in Bali and is especially sacred to Hindus, who believe it to be a replica of Mount Meru, the central axis of the universe. The mountain is home to Bali’s most important temple, Pura Besakih.

After the photo of Yuri’s backside went viral on social media, he was swiftly apprehended by Balinese authorities. Once he is deported, he is banned from entering Indonesia for six months.

Yuri apologised to the people of Bali and said his action had “no excuse.” He said it happened through “personal ignorance.”

The Russian joined the locals in a “cleansing ceremony” for the mountain, which they perform every time a foreign tourist does something disrespectful.

Russia’s honorary consul general in Bali called Yuri “crazy” and agreed that he should be swiftly deported. Locals also expressed their support for his deportation on social media.

Sadly, tourists disrespecting Balinese people is nothing new. Last year, Canadian actor Jeffrey Cragen was deported from Bali after posting a video of himself dancing naked on Mount Batur, another sacred volcano. The actor’s naked dance cost him access to the entire Indonesian archipelago. He is now blacklisted for life.

In May last year, an Estonian model fled Bali when she was told by locals she would be deported for criticising the “corrupt” police on social media. She was disqualified from a beauty pageant when she returned home.

Last month, the Governor of Bali, I Wayan Koster, said that foreigners will be banned from renting motorbikes and scooters on the island.

Follow us on :













He said he will request all motorbike rental shops to ban foreigners from using their services. The governor has had enough of foreign tourists violating traffic rules…

“As tourists, act as tourists, using the vehicles prepared by travel agents – instead of roaming around with motorbikes, without wearing T-shirts and clothes, with no helmets, violating traffic rules – and even without a license.”