Indonesia
Human trials of Indonesian Covid-19 vaccine get underway
Indonesia has kicked off human trials of its homegrown Covid-19 vaccine as infections continue to surge across the country. Indonesia’s drug regulator has given the go-ahead for human trials of the Merah Putih (Red White) vaccine, so-named after the Indonesian flag. The trials are being conducted by research teams from Airlangga University and Biotis Pharmaceutical Indonesia.
Progress on the homegrown vaccine has been beset by delays since it first began in 2020. However, according to an AFP report, Indonesian authorities now hope the vaccine will be ready by the middle of this year, subject to successful human trials. The country’s health minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, says the vaccine could be used as a booster, administered to young children between the ages of 3 and 6, as well as being donated to other countries.
“I have discussed this matter with the president and he has agreed to use this vaccine as a donation to countries in need.”
According to the AFP report, phase 1 and 2 trials will involve 40 and 405 participants respectively. And in a bid to gain the trust of Indonesia’s Muslim majority, Mohammad Nasih, dean of Airlangga University, points to the vaccine’s halal certification.
“We hope with this halal certification, the public confidence to use this vaccine will be higher.”
To date, 13 Covid-19 vaccines have been approved for use in Indonesia, but the country has primarily used the Chinese-made Sinovac and has struggled to get enough doses to inoculate its population of over 270 million. The rollout has been sluggish, with fewer than half the population having received 2 doses and only 5 million having received a booster. The government has continued to emphasise the importance of developing and producing homegrown vaccines.
Indonesia has reported over 4.5 million Covid-19 infections and nearly 145,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. It was hit particularly hard by the Delta variant in July 2021, then experienced some respite and a drop in cases, until the arrival of the Omicron variant caused infections to surge back up to around 30,000 a day.
SOURCE: AFP
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pumice from volcanic eruption found on southern beaches off Gulf of Thailand
BTS promotes Samsung’s ocean cleanup campaign in ‘Galaxy for the Future’ MV
28 year old woman’s body parts found in canals off Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River
Perfect your Valentine’s dining at Siam Paragon
Insurance companies “hesitate” to give Covid-19 insurance to foreign tourists
Thailand’s retail giant Central plans 100 billion baht investment by 2026
Thai official says don’t spray hand sanitiser on the body – or near a naked flame
Former Malaysia PM tests positive for Covid-19 after ministers’ meeting
Activist ousted from protest movement amid sexual misconduct allegations
Oil-affected Rayong beach will host Valentine’s Day event to celebrate reopening
Human trials of Indonesian Covid-19 vaccine get underway
Thailand News Update | Songkran cancelled for 2022?
Pattaya drunks steal road signs to pay for more booze
Fall out from Feminist Female Fighter I GMT
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
Bangkok experiencing Covid surge as new infections rise to 2,000 a day
Phuket officials alarmed by number of tourists testing positive on arrival
Phuket officials comment on recent ‘taxi’ fiasco – everything except taxi meters
Thailand’s health minister says there’s no legal requirement to wear a face mask
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
Suvarnabhumi airport warns people travelling out of Thailand, don’t bring over 30 masks
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
Health ministry to propose easing Covid restrictions, in line with other countries
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
Deported Canadian gangster shot and killed in Phuket
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
Greek tourists robbed in Phuket get 51,000 baht gift from anonymous donor
UPDATE: Gunmen shoot dead a deported Canadian ‘gangster’ in Rawai, Phuket
Sunday Covid numbers, sixth day of climbing infections
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
- Entertainment4 days ago
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health ministry to propose easing Covid restrictions, in line with other countries
- Economy1 day ago
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
- Thailand2 days ago
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
- Bangkok1 day ago
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
- Crime3 days ago
Cash, safes, passports seized from Phuket villa in “gangster” murder investigation