World Cup celebrations too salty for FIFA

Questions are being asked about a pitch invasion at the end of the FIFA World Cup final early Monday morning, Bangkok time.

Social media star, chef and restaurateur Salt Bae and others invaded the pitch after the World Cup final in Qatar.

The Turkish chef, who owns restaurants in cities London, Dubai and New York, was shown holding, kissing and pretending to sprinkle salt on the World Cup trophy!

The trophy is only supposed to be touched or held by a select group of people, including tournament winners and the hygienic healing hands of Fifa officials.

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, could be seen trying to get the attention Lionel Messi after the game.

David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, are among well-known diners to visit his restaurants. Fifa head Gianni Infantino visited one of his restaurants in Dubai in January 2021, where he could be seen alongside Gökçe, mimicking his trademark salt-seasoning pose.

“Mr Nusrat, number one, the best of the best, unforgettable evening in Dubai,” Infantino said on the video, before calling him a “legend”.

Gökçe posted a video during the World Cup of him embracing Infantino, and he was later pictured in VIP seats alongside Brazil players Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Cafu.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)


FIFA said…

“The appropriate internal action will be taken.”

Gökçe went viral on social media in 2017 after a video showed his over the top method of preparing and seasoning steak.

Since then he has established a chain of more than 20 restaurants. His west London eatery opened in September 2021, notoriously featuring a tomahawk steak wrapped in gold for £2,000.

 

 

Trending