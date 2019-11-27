Warnings of heavy rain and flash floods for southern Thailand | The Thaiger

The Thailand Meteorological Department is warning about possible heavy rain and strong winds for the south of the country as a result of the strong northeast monsoon currently over the Gulf of Thailand.

The northeast monsoon started in the south of Thailand this year from mid to late October, reducing the length of the annual wet season. Many parts of the south, usually flush with wet season rain by now, are facing drought in the coming months.

The TMD says the current weather system is expected to bring strong winds, causing waves of 2 metres in height and up to 3 metres during storms in the Gulf.

“All ships are advised to proceed with caution.”

Thailand’s Gulf coast is being warned to expect flash flooding, with excess rainwater draining away slowly.

Meanwhile, northern Thailand should experience dry and cool weather as a result of a moderate high pressure system. Minimum temperatures are forecast to be between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius, with frost expected in some places and very cold minimum temperatures of 5 – to 15 degrees at altitude.

The Nation reports the forecast for the next 24 hours as follows:

Northern region: Cool in the morning, temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 5-12 degrees on hilltops with frost in parts.

Northeastern region: Cool and foggy in the morning, lows 17-22 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-15 degrees on hilltops.

Central region: Cool in the morning, lows of 20-23 degrees, highs 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region: Cool in the morning, lows 21-25 degrees, highs 34-36 degree Celsius; wave height 1-2 metres.

Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 60% of the area and heavy rain in parts, lows of 23-26 degrees, high 29-33 degrees Celsius, wave height 2-3 metres, increasing to 3 metres during storms.

Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area and heavy rain in parts, lows 23-24 degrees, highs 32-34 degree Celsius, wave height 1-2 metres, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding area: Partly cloudy, lows 23-25 degrees, highs 33-36 degrees Celsius.

SOURCE: The Nation