Warnings of heavy rain and flash floods for southern Thailand | The Thaiger

Krabi
Warnings of heavy rain and flash floods for southern Thailand
The Thailand Meteorological Department is warning about possible heavy rain and strong winds for the south of the country as a result of the strong northeast monsoon currently over the Gulf of Thailand.
The northeast monsoon started in the south of Thailand this year from mid to late October, reducing the length of the annual wet season. Many parts of the south, usually flush with wet season rain by now, are facing drought in the coming months.
The TMD says the current weather system is expected to bring strong winds, causing waves of 2 metres in height and up to 3 metres during storms in the Gulf.
“All ships are advised to proceed with caution.”
Thailand’s Gulf coast is being warned to expect flash flooding, with excess rainwater draining away slowly.
Meanwhile, northern Thailand should experience dry and cool weather as a result of a moderate high pressure system. Minimum temperatures are forecast to be between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius, with frost expected in some places and very cold minimum temperatures of 5 – to 15 degrees at altitude.
The Nation reports the forecast for the next 24 hours as follows:
Northern region: Cool in the morning, temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 5-12 degrees on hilltops with frost in parts.
Northeastern region: Cool and foggy in the morning, lows 17-22 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-15 degrees on hilltops.
Central region: Cool in the morning, lows of 20-23 degrees, highs 32-35 degrees Celsius.
Eastern region: Cool in the morning, lows 21-25 degrees, highs 34-36 degree Celsius; wave height 1-2 metres.
Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 60% of the area and heavy rain in parts, lows of 23-26 degrees, high 29-33 degrees Celsius, wave height 2-3 metres, increasing to 3 metres during storms.
Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area and heavy rain in parts, lows 23-24 degrees, highs 32-34 degree Celsius, wave height 1-2 metres, increasing to 2 metres during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding area: Partly cloudy, lows 23-25 degrees, highs 33-36 degrees Celsius.
SOURCE: The Nation
Krabi
All passengers rescued after cruise incident off Koh Phi Phi
PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews
At about 10am this morning (November 25), the passengers and crew of La Belle Des Ocean, a cruise that crashed into a submerged reef near Bida Nok, 3 nautical miles off Koh Phi Phi Ley, have arrived back at the Phuket Deep Sea Port.
There were 150 passengers on board and the cruise was on its way from Koh Lanta heading back to Phuket at the time of the collision. The vessel hit the rocks early this morning around 3am. The cruise boat sprung a leak as a result of the impact.
The cruise boat was stuck on the reef, listing towards the reef. Immediately after the collision the captain contacted the Royal Thai Navy Area 3, who sent the Sriracha Royal Boat to help drag the boat away from the reef. A nearby fishing boat saw the vessel stuck on the rocks and offered assistance but the captain informed them the Navy were on the way.
The crew members kept in contact with the Royal Thai Navy Area 3, about the condition of the cruise boat, and that all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for.
The hull had been breached at the front of the cruise ship but the vessel managed to limp back to Phuket escorted by the Sriracha Royal Boat all the way to the Deep Sea Port.
La Belle Des Ocean is about 100 metres long and its usual route is Phuket-Krabi-Langkawi. It is owned by the Phuket Shipping Company.
SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews
Cambodia
Four Cambodian monks to be deported after raising funds around Krabi
FILE PHOTO: Bigstock
Police in Krabi have arrested four monks from Cambodia after complaints from Krabi locals that the monks were attempting to raise funds at different venues as they travelled around the south.
Krabi Police chief Sompong Chingduang confirmed that the four were found to have entered Thailand a week ago without the correct paperwork.
The monks will now be deported back to Cambodia.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO
PHOTO: The Nation
Worapoj Lomlim, chief of Noppara Tara-Koh Phi Phi National Park in Krabi, says that more than 10 Blacktip reef sharks had been spotted hunting near Koh Phi Phi Ley’s famous Maya Bay, some of them more than 2 metres in length. The sightings were made yesterday at the closed beach.
He noted that the presence of the marine creatures has been brought about by the closure of Maya Bay to allow the ecosystem to recover. The highly popular Bay was attracting up to 6,000 tourists a day at its peak with boats parking close to the beach and throwing their anchors overboard. The beach, the surrounding corals and the local marine life were suffering from the popularity of tourism in the Bay.
Maya Bay was closed to tourist on June 1, 2018. The Bay first became famous as part of the setting for the 2000 film ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio. Read more about the closure HERE.
Worapoj Lomlim says that as the mating season for this species of shark is usually between the months of November to March, the Blacktip reef sharks are being monitored by researchers from Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Kasetsart University.
Ne noted that the birth of a shark in Maya Bay will increase the importance of preserving the island and limiting any tourism in the future.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
Warnings of heavy rain and flash floods for southern Thailand
Recreational drug users warned over dangers of ‘Magic Paper’ hallucinogen
Mother and two year old escape Pattaya blaze
From 2020, all Thai national park visitors must take their rubbish with them
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places
Driver busted with 3 million methamphetamine pills from Chiang Rai
Washington says Myanmar may be stocking chemical weapons
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
10 months later, no action to catch Bea’s murderer – Phuket
MD on the run – arrest warrant out for owner of company constructing petrol station in Phuket
Pattaya CCTVs weren’t working along busy soi to identify snatch and grab thieves
Over 500 complaints lodged against fake Thai tour agent
Thailand to export additional 1 million tonnes of rice to China
Thailand signs 3 MoUs with South Korea during PM’s visit
Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
- Environment2 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
- Travel16 hours ago
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
- Business4 days ago
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
- Bangkok4 days ago
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
- Thailand4 days ago
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
- Crime3 days ago
Arrest warrants issued over Phuket building collapse which killed seven
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
‘The Cave’ – covers a lot of ground but misses some key details