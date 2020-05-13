Connect with us

Weather

‘Vongfong’ heads northwest along Philippines coast

The Thaiger

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

‘Vongfong’ heads northwest along Philippines coast | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

The first potential typhoon for this year’s typhoon and storm season in the western Pacific now has a name. It’s been called ‘Vongfong’ and is is quickly becoming a threat to the Philippines. While the peak of the western Pacific typhoon season is late summer, there are frequent storms in the winter or early spring due to the warm waters of the Pacific.

Meteorologists say that this is the eighth-latest start to the typhoon season since 1950. The last time we had a later start was 2016 when the first named storm of the season didn’t arrive until the first week of July.

At the moment tropical storm Vongfong is located just east of the central Philippines and is slowly drifting northward. The storm is forecast to slowly turn to the west and begin to approach central Philippines land.

Vongfong is believed to steadily strengthen as it tracks northwest and closer to the Philippines’ coast.

While the tropical storm is expected to build in strength to become a typhoon, it is predicted that the impacts from the winds will be more localised around the landfall location. Heavy rains from the slow-moving system are expected to be more widespread.

With the Philippines located in the prime breeding grounds for storms in the tropical Pacific, they are familiar wth tropical systems and the annual typhoon season. In an average year they are impacted by eight to nine storms bu late-starting storm seasons tend to be slightly quieter, according to local meteorologists.

'Vongfong' heads northwest along Philippines coast | News by The Thaiger'Vongfong' heads northwest along Philippines coast | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Philippines

Leading Philippines broadcaster shut down after clashes with Duterte

May Taylor

Published

6 days ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Leading Philippines broadcaster shut down after clashes with Duterte | The Thaiger
Wikimedia

The Philippines’ leading television and radio broadcaster, ABS-CBN, has been ordered to shut down by the country’s parliament, where the majority of members are loyal to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Critical coverage of President Duterte’s controversial war on drugs angered the Philippine leader, but his gripe with ABS-CBN goes back to the 2016 presidential election when he accused the network of refusing to run his campaign’s political ads.

Thai PBS World reports that the broadcaster, on air for 66 years, has a workforce of nearly 11,000 people across a nationwide network of radio and television stations.

Leading Philippines broadcaster shut down after clashes with Duterte | News by The Thaiger

Photo: Maria TAN / AFP

The country’s National Telecommunications Commission has now ordered the cessation of operations, a move which has been criticised by opposition lawmakers who say only Congress can make decisions on whether or not to renew a franchise. They add that the channel is vital to providing the public with up-to-date information on the Covid-19 virus. To date, there have been over 10,000 confirmed cases in the Philippines, with 658 deaths.

For its part, ABS-CBN is urging lawmakers in Congress to do what is right for the Filipino people and renew the franchise.

“We trust that the government will decide on our franchise with the best interest of the Filipino people in mind, recognising ABS-CBN’s role and efforts in providing the latest news and information during these challenging times.”

In the interim, it says it has been told it can continue broadcasting while Congress considers the matter, a statement disputed by NTC Deputy Commissioner, Edgardo Cabarios, who says the order to shut down is effective immediately, adding that the broadcaster can lodge an appeal in court.

ABS-CBN is not the first news organisation to be on the receiving end of presidential wrath. Maria Ressa, a correspondent for CNN International, and now running the Manila-based online news service Rappler, is facing close to a dozen court cases.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Asia

Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains | The Thaiger

Peeking through the curtains and testing the water, or flinging wide the door and going for it. Or somewhere in between.

Some South east Asian countries are starting to make cautious preparations to lift lockdown and travel restrictions. But this isn’t a competition – each country is having to look at the myriad of local issues as they factor in steps to re-open their economies. And every South east Asian country has different priorities.

Vietnam has already ended the government’s “social distancing measures” this week, except in some districts of the northern capital Hanoi. The Vietnamese health authorities reported no new cases for seven days in a row, giving them the confidence of being the first of the ten nations to reboot their economy.

But compared to the rest of the world the numbers in South east Asia have been tiny. In fact, all added up, South east Asia’s reported cases make up a minuscule 1.3% of the world’s cases (despite widespread belief that the numbers in Indonesia are actually a lot higher than reported). In comparison, the case numbers in the US have burst through the 1 million mark in the past 24 hours, with more than 56,000 deaths. Spain, Italy, France and the UK are also still struggling to contain the coronavirus, all with more than 20,000 deaths.

Singapore, an island state of only 5.6 million people, leads the way in the region with nearly *15,000 cases (mostly migrant workers). Meanwhile the most populous of the South east Asian nations, Indonesia, with a population of 264 million, is in second place with *9,511 reported cases. But Reuters today published a report that there have already been 2,200 deaths in the archipelago, three times the officially of *773 deaths.

The stark difference in the tallies, relative to their populations, has been put down to the quality of the testing regimes in the two countries – none of the region’s epidemiologists believe Indonesia is correctly reporting case numbers. The city-state has struggled to control the epidemic, mainly among migrant workers. Singapore has discovered over 7,000 new cases in the past seven days alone.

* Figures as of 1930 Tuesday, Thai time

Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines imposed levels of restrictions after infections started to climb. In Thailand there was a national nighty curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, rules about the wearing of masks and travel restrictions, keeping Thai’s within the borders of their provinces (and some cases within the boundaries of their suburbs).

Today Thailand has extended it emergency decree, a state of emergency giving their prime minister sweeping powers to make instant decisions. The state of emergency now runs to the end of May despite the number of ne cases slowing to a trickle over the past week.

But preparations for easing restrictions around Thailand are now apparent. The cabinet is considering decreasing the level of intensity and scope of restrictions that affect the normal operation of Thai businesses. Thais look forward to a gradual easing of the draconian restrictions in coming weeks.

But the nation’s most pressing problem will be to figure out how to salvage it’s valuable tourism industry, said to contribute from 15-18% of the country’s total GDP. The tourist magnets, like Phuket and Pattaya, have been devoid of tourists for nearly two months and the shops and bars remain shuttered. Although restrictions may soon be lifted, allowing some semblance of trade, there is unlikely to be any resurgence in Thai tourism until sometime in 2021.

A lot will depend on other countries re-opening their borders, the aviation industry finding a way to sustain scheduled flights and a willingness of international travellers to get back on planes. And will they have the money anyway? And will insurance companies provide insurance for travellers until a viable vaccine is on the market?

Bangkok and Phuket remain the areas in Thailand with the most infections and they will be among the last to have restrictions lifted.

Malaysia and the Philippines have both report fewer cases over the past seven days than in the previous seven days. But Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin has now extended the government’s restrictions on internal travel until at least May 12, the third such extension. Like its northern neighbour, Malaysia is, too, being cautious about opening back up too quickly and risking a second wave of infections.

Last week the Philippines’ President Duterte extended the lockdown in Manila, and other high-risk areas until the middle of May 15.

But as South east Asia’s economies peak through the curtains, glimpsing at creating a new-normal, the world’s fastest growing economies now face their biggest test yet – have they opened up again too early?

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Asia

Extreme weather threatens already virus-stricken Asian and Pacific countries

Jack Burton

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

Extreme weather threatens already virus-stricken Asian and Pacific countries | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily Sabah

Experts are warning that South and Southeast Asian nations, from India to Indonesia, already slammed by Covid-19, could now face a looming weather crisis in coming months, from heat waves to monsoons and cyclones.

India, with a population of some 1.4 billion is currently under “lockdown,” with more than 12,000 confirmed cases (though due to low testing rates, the real number is likely to be much higher). The cyclone season there starts in two weeks. Kamal Kishore, a member of the country’s National Disaster Management Authority, says that even to attempt to maintain social distancing requirements, India would need to double the space available to shelter people from extreme weather.

That would mean schools and colleges, currently closed by the virus outbreak, as well as other buildings, would need to be turned into shelter sites.

May and June are the hottest months for India and Pakistan, and people without adequate access to cooling or sufficient water could face health risks, particularly during the lockdown period. An intense heat wave last May and June caused widespread deaths across India. Hospitals are already rapidly filling with Covid-19 patients this year.

“We really have to work doubly hard this year to make sure that we minimise the heat wave related burden on hospitals.”

In Thailand the wet season is about to begin whilst many regions in the central and north-east are currently drought stricken.

Extreme weather threatens already virus-stricken Asian and Pacific countries | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Reuters

Meanwhile after Cyclone Harold tore through the South Pacific islands last week, around 160,000 people in Vanuatu, are in need of assistance, according to Sanaka Samarasinha, UN resident coordinator in Fiji. The disaster forced the government to announce a second state of emergency on Saturday, after an earlier one banned mass gatherings over coronavirus fears.

“Crops have been all but destroyed. If a new season of crops isn’t quickly planted, we will be looking at food insecurity for quite some time.”

Vanuatu says it has no confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday this week.

The Philippines is dealing with more than 5,600 Covid-19 cases, the highest number in Southeast Asia, in addition to the thousands of people displaced by a volcanic eruption in January and last year’s cyclones. The Philippines’ monsoon season starts in May but most of the 20 or so storms the country sees each year come between June and August. The secretary-general of the Philippines Red Cross says the association is manning a 24 hour call centre on the coronavirus and distributing aid to disaster victims.

Experts say that as Asian and Pacific countries brace to handle the combination of extreme weather, it’s crucial that disaster response teams are provided with personal protective equipment and psychological support.

“Covid-19 is a crisis which is not going to dissipate in two or three weeks. It will take months, and those months will coincide with floods and cyclones and heat waves, so the demand on response forces will be huge.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending