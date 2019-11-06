Tropical storm, strong winds, headed for Vietnam and Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Tropical storm, strong winds, headed for Vietnam and Thailand
PHOTO: Last week’s tropical storm ‘Matmo’ moving in from the South China Sea – Al Jazeera
Thailand’s Meteorological Department has confirmed that a tropical depression over the South China Sea is slowly heading towards Vietnam and expected to hit this weekend. (Five day forecasts for Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai below)
The low pressure system has developed into a Category 2 storm, bringing winds of 55 kilometres an hour, with expectations it could increase as it approaches the eastern coastline of Vietnam.
The TMD reports that, for the time being, the storm is not expected to directly affect Thailand, but it will get colder in the north, north-east, east and central Thailand, due to a cold front from China.
At 10.00 a.m. LST on 5 November, the category 2 tropical depression over the middle South China Sea moves west but later turning west. With maximum sustained winds of about 55 km/hr, it is centered at latitude 14.0 degree North, Longitude 115.0 degree East moving closer to the coast of middle Vietnam from 10-11 November without impact on Thailand. Travellers stay tuned for the weather updated – TMD
In Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Lamphun, temperatures are forecast to dip by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, getting down to around 22 or 23 degrees, and as low as 10 to 14 degrees in the mountains. Temperatures in the Northeast are forecast to be around 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, or only 11 to 14 at altitude.
Bangkok and the central provinces will also experience colder weather, with temperatures dipping to 22 or 23 degrees Celsius, and some thunderstorms forecast.
Meanwhile, Thai PBS World reports that more rain and isolated heavy showers are forecast for the south of the country in the next few days.
At this stage the tropical storm hasn’t been named. The Thaiger will keep you informed of any important progress or milestones in the development of the storm.
Five day forecast for Phuket below…
Five day forecast for Bangkok below…
Five day forecast for Chiang Mai below…
Business
Strong Thai baht helps Central Group invest overseas
PHOTO: CEO of Central Group, Tos Chirathivat, taking advantage of the strong Thai baht – The Nation
Whilst the strong baht is a concern for exporters and foreign tourists visiting Thailand, many Thai businesses are reaping the currency advantage and investing overseas with their strong baht.
Tos Chirathivat, CEO of Central Group, has confirmed that the family-owned conglomerate is investing 20 billion baht in three overseas projects, in Austria, Japan and Italy.
The Nation reports that the group is investing in the Centara Grand Hotel in Osaka, the Rinascente department store in Turin, and a mixed-use project in Vienna, which is a joint venture between Central and Signa Group. It’s located on Mariahilfer Strasse, a renowned shopping area in Vienna, and is understood to include a luxury hotel and department store, due to open in 2023.
The Nation reports that the Centara Grand Hotel in Osaka, Japan, is a joint venture between Central, Kanden Realty and Development, and Taisei Corporation. The hotel is in the Namba area of Osaka and will have 515 rooms over 34 floors, with panoramic 360 degree city views. A top floor lounge will include space for meetings and events, with a rooftop bar and restaurant and the hotel will also have a spa, fitness centre and a variety of restaurants. The Centara Grand Osaka is expected to open in 2023.
It’s understood that Central first got involved with its Italian project when it purchased land in Turin in 2017 and appointed renowned architect Gianmatteo Romegialli to oversee the design of the Rinascente department store.
The retail space is expected to feature upscale fashion houses Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Marni and Bottega Venetta.
Central Group CEO Tos Chirathivat credits the strong Thai baht with helping the business expand its overseas presence significantly and predicts such growth being sustained in the near future.
“The revenue from overseas business this year including Vietnam, Europe, and Maldives was 30% of total revenue and we see this growth being maintained for the next five years.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Foreign investment applications rise 69% in first nine months
PHOTO: Bloomberg
Thailand continues attracting foreign direct investment, with applications rising 69% in the first nine months of 2019, according the Board of Investment (BOI).
Applications in the electronics and electrical sector, and the digital and automotive sectors, represented 131.78 billion baht, or 65% of the total. The value of applications, up to September this year, was 203.37 billion baht, according to latest data from the BOI.
Out of 689 project bids, Japan, Thailand’s biggest source of foreign investment, comes in first with applications for 167 projects worth 59.19 billion baht. China follows with 139 projects worth 45.44 billion, and Switzerland, with 15 projects worth 11.71 billion, BOI data shows.
The BOI Secretary General says the healthy rise in applications came, despite the fluctuations in the global economy.
“We expect the growth momentum of FDI and overall investment to continue to expand into 2020.”
Overall applications including domestic investments totaled 1,165, up 11% year on year. About half of those are for projects in the digital sector, with 143 projects. Agriculture and food processing saw 132 projects, and the electronics and electrical sector, saw 103 applications.
SOURCE: thailand-business-news.com
Crime
Former hotel employee uses stolen data for online shopping binge
PHOTO: INN News
Police have arrested a man for using stolen credit card information for an online shopping spree, with a final bill of over 500,000 baht. 35 year old Jirat Siriwattanakul used to work at hotels in Chiang Mai and Phetchaburi Provinces before getting into online shopping, with other people’s money.
Jirat is charged with impersonation and using another person’s bank card without consent. A victim filed a complaint after the suspect used his card data for an online shopping spree. Police traced the purchases to Jirat and he was arrested 5 days later.
Jirat previously worked as head of reception at hotels Chiang Mai and Petchaburi. The work allowed him access to customers’ personal data and to all the hotels in the system, to confirm payments and bookings.
Jirat could access the data even when he wasn’t at the hotel. Information included customers’ full names, ID number, passport number, birthday, credit card and phone numbers, email address and more, depending on the information used to book and pay.
Jirat would choose a card and call the issuing bank, pretending to be the cardholder. He could answer all security questions because he had the information. He would then change the credit card’s contact number so when he made an online purchase the notification would go to his phone instead of the cardholder’s.
He bought eight iPhones, gold bars, and other items worth about 500,000 baht. At the time of the arrest, officers searched his room and found the ID card of the victim who filed the report, a phone with many customers’ personal information and a collection of data from more than 50 credit cards.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN News
