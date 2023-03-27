Thailand weather forecast: Hot and stormy

Much of Thailand can expect hot weather and summer storms in the next 24 hours, with temperatures hitting highs of 39 degrees Celsius in Bangkok, according to the Meteorological Department.

Northern Thailand is expected to be hot and hazy today. In Chiang Mai, the air quality index (AQI) was measured at a ‘very unhealthy’ 220 this morning, 33.9x higher than the WHO’s guideline.

A cold air mass from China has moved over eastern and northeastern Thailand – expected to cause thunderstorms, strong winds and hail in some areas today. People in these areas are advised to avoid open spaces, big trees and poorly structured buildings.

Southern Thailand can also expect some thunderstorms, according to the department.

Thailand weather forecast: 6am today – 6am tomorrow

North

Northern Thailand can expect hot to very hot weather today and a thick layer of PM2.5 dust.

The minimum temperature will range from 12 – 24 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature will reach 35 – 40 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds will range from 5 – 15 kilometres/hour.

Northeast

Northeastern Thailand can expect hot to very hot weather with thunderstorms, strong winds and hail in 10% of the region.

Summer storms are expected in Bueng Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

The minimum temperature will range from 20 – 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature will reach 38 – 41 degrees Celsius. Wind speed will range from 10 – 20 kilometres/hour.

Central

Central Thailand can expect hot to very hot weather today.

The minimum temperature will range from 25 – 28 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature will reach 33 – 40 degrees Celsius.

Wind speed will range from 10 – 20 kilometres/hour.

Eastern

Eastern Thailand can expect hot to very hot weather and some dust pollution today. Thunderstorms are expected to hit 10% of the area, mostly in Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.

The minimum temperature will range from 25 – 28 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 33 – 40 degrees Celsius.

Wind speed will range from 10 – 30 kilometres/hour.

Waves are expected to be less than one metre high and exceed one metre during thunderstorms.

South (East Coast)

Southeast Thailand will be partly cloudy with thunderstorms in some areas today in Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces.

The minimum temperature will range from 23 – 27 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 33 – 37 degrees Celsius.

Wind speed will range from 10 – 30 kilometres/hour.

Waves are expected to be less than one metre high and exceed one metre during thunderstorms.

South (West Coast)

Southwest Thailand will be hot today, with summer storms expected in 10% of Trang and Satun provinces.

The minimum temperature will range from 24 – 27 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 36 – 28 degrees Celsius.

Wind speed will range from 10 – 30 kilometres/hour.

Waves will be below one metre high and exceed one metre during thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas