Thailand braces for severe summer storms across 46 provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a severe weather warning as a summer storm is expected to hit 46 provinces, including Bangkok and its vicinity, from tomorrow February 24 to Monday, February 26. The alert made early today, warns of thunderstorms, hail, and potential lightning strikes due to a high-pressure system from China meeting with a moist easterly and southeasterly wind flow over Thailand.

With a collision of a high-pressure system from China and a moist southern airflow, Thailand is bracing for severe summer storms. The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts strong winds, hail, and thunderstorms across large parts of the country as winter bids farewell.

The public is urged to take precautions, especially avoiding open areas, weak structures, and large trees. Farmers should also prepare to protect their crops and livestock during the tumultuous weather expected from February 24 to February 26, reported KhaoSod.

The high-pressure system extending from China is set to cover the northeastern region and the South China Sea. Concurrently, several regions of upper Thailand are experiencing heat, which when combined with the moisture-laden winds from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, creates ideal conditions for summer storms. These storms are expected to bring gusty winds and hail in some areas, as well as lightning strikes.

The affected areas tomorrow will include lower northern provinces such as Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun; northeastern provinces including Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani; and eastern provinces like Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Sa Kaeo.

On Sunday, the storms are expected to hit northern provinces including Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun; northeastern provinces such as Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani; eastern provinces including Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat; and central regions like Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity.

Monday, the summer storms will likely affect the lower northern provinces of Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun; northeastern provinces including Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, and Nakhon Ratchasima; central provinces such as Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, in addition to Bangkok and its surrounding areas; and eastern provinces like Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Chachoengsao.

Citizens are advised to stay updated with the latest announcements from the Thai Meteorological Department and can access information on the department’s website or through their 24-hour hotline. Stay updated on the Thailand weather news with The Thaiger