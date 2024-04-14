Storm disrupts Nonthaburi temple fair, injuring three

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A sudden storm wreaked havoc at a well-known temple fair in Nonthaburi, Thailand, toppling the stage backdrop during a music performance and injuring three musicians. The incident occurred at Wat Paramaiyikawat Worawihan on Ko Kret island yesterday at 7pm during the annual Mon Songkran festival, which started on April 12 and is set to continue until April 17.

Attendees were sent fleeing for safety as the stage, measuring 20 metres wide and 2 metres high, with a 6-metre-tall scaffolding backdrop, was struck by powerful winds. The Buaphet rescue team promptly transported the injured to Chonpratan Pak Kret Hospital. Despite the chaos, the fair continued with the help of a temporary stage, ensuring the entertainment carried on for the visitors.

Yingyong Yodbuangam, a famous luk thung (Thai country music) singer, was scheduled to perform at 9pm on the very stage that collapsed. He recounted that the stage lacked secure slings at the back, which could have withstood the storm‘s force. Fortunately, the performers were not on stage when the incident occurred, but three musicians were injured during their rehearsal session, reported Sanook.

Yingyong recalled a similar experience in Koh Chang, where he narrowly escaped injury by leaping off an unstable stage, although a dancer was hurt during that event. Undeterred, the show went on, utilising a stage dedicated to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, allowing the community to enjoy the performances.

In related news, a fierce summer storm is currently impacting upper Thailand, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing a warning for severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms, strong winds, and occasional hail. The department advises the public to avoid open areas, take precautions, and stay up-to-date with the latest weather reports.

The clash of a high-pressure system over upper Thailand and the South China Sea with intensely hot weather has created the perfect conditions for summer storms to develop, particularly in the northern regions of the country.