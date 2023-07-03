Incoming monsoon triggers warnings for torrential rainfalls in 33 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

Picture courtesy of Erik Witsoe, Unsplash

The Meteorological Department today warns of relentless storms resulting in heavy rainfall mainly affecting northern Thailand. Thirty-three provinces, including Bangkok, where 60% of the area has been heavily afflicted calls for residents to be cautious in these areas. The phenomenon could result in flash floods and outlandish forest water flows.

The monsoon winds blowing heavily from the southwest continue to blanket the upper Andaman Sea and upper Thailand, combined with a low-pressure trough covering upper Vietnam. In effect, the sea waves in the upper Andaman Sea rise to about 2 metres in height, while it varies between 1 to 2 metres in the northern Gulf of Thailand. Maritime dwellers are thus urged to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms at this time.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow:

In the northern area, 60% of the area experiences thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall in certain places including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lampoon, Lampang, Nan, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun Provinces. Temperatures fluctuate between a low of 23-26 degrees Celsius to a high of 34-37 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

In the northeast, the same 60% area is affected by thunderstorms with heavy rainfall at some places including Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. A low of 23-26 degrees Celsius, and a high of 32-36 degrees Celsius, with the wind blowing at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

In central Thailand, areas including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi are likewise experiencing thunderstorms in 60% of the area including heavy rainfall in certain regions. The temperature hovers between a low of 25-27 degrees Celsius to a high of 33-36 degrees Celsius with wind speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.

Simultaneously, 60% of the east is affected by thunderstorms with heavy rainfall occurring in some places including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The temperature ranges between 24-28 degrees Celsius and 32-35 degrees Celsius. The wind blows at a speed of 15-35 kilometres per hour and waves as high as two metres in places with thunderstorms.

In the south (eastern shore) 20% of the area including Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Yala, and Narathiwat, are influenced by thunderstorms, however, rainfall has decreased. The lowest temperatures are 23-27 degrees Celsius with a high of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

In the south (western shore) 20% of the area, mainly Ranong and Phang Nga experiences thunderstorms. The lowest temperatures are 24-26 degrees Celsius with a high of 32-35 degrees Celsius. From Phang Nga upward, waves are expected to be two metres high in storm-prone areas, and between Phuket downward, waves are one to two metres high.

Bangkok and surrounding areas experience thunderstorms affecting 60% of the area. Temperatures rest around a low of 24-27 degrees Celsius and a high of 32-35 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds occur between 10-25 kilometres per hour.

Today’s weather warns of an intense monsoon resulting in torrential rainfall mainly affecting 33 provinces including Bangkok itself. Bristling through, with no signs of retreat.