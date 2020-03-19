Hot to very hot in the North, possible thundershowers in the South | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Meteorological Department says today that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, while the southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East and the Central region. Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen forecasts below.

Basically, it’s HOT.

The South is currently getting an easterly airflow across the Gulf of Thailand. In upper Thailand, hot to very hot conditions are forecast, although fewer ‘summer’ thundershowers are expected in the North, the Northeast, the East, the Central region and the South. But from tomorrow until next Monday, upper Thailand will have thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hail in some areas.

“People are warned to keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations, and farmers should beware of crop damage.”

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…

Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 18-27 °C and highs of 38-41 °C.

Northeastern region: Hot to very hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; lows of 23-27 ℃ and highs of 34-38 .

Central region: Hot to very hot during the day with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-27 °C, highs of 36-40.

Eastern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 25-28 °C, highs of 32-36; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with possible thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 21-28 ° C, highs of 32-35; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with possible thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperatures as low as 23-26 ° C, highs of 35-38; waves a meter high and more than a metre offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day; lows of 26-27 ° C, highs of 35-37.

SOURCE: The Nation

Chiang Mai forecast…

Khon Kaen forecast…