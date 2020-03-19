Hot to very hot in the North, possible thundershowers in the South | The Thaiger

Weather
Hot to very hot in the North, possible thundershowers in the South
Thailand’s Meteorological Department says today that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, while the southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East and the Central region. Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen forecasts below.
Basically, it’s HOT.
The South is currently getting an easterly airflow across the Gulf of Thailand. In upper Thailand, hot to very hot conditions are forecast, although fewer ‘summer’ thundershowers are expected in the North, the Northeast, the East, the Central region and the South. But from tomorrow until next Monday, upper Thailand will have thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hail in some areas.
“People are warned to keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations, and farmers should beware of crop damage.”
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…
Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 18-27 °C and highs of 38-41 °C.
Northeastern region: Hot to very hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; lows of 23-27 ℃ and highs of 34-38 .
Central region: Hot to very hot during the day with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-27 °C, highs of 36-40.
Eastern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 25-28 °C, highs of 32-36; waves a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with possible thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 21-28 ° C, highs of 32-35; waves a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with possible thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperatures as low as 23-26 ° C, highs of 35-38; waves a meter high and more than a metre offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day; lows of 26-27 ° C, highs of 35-37.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai forecast…
Khon Kaen forecast…
Thailand
Mother, daughter find a lost lottery ticket. It won the lottery!
A mother and daughter in Thailand’s north eastern province of Udon Thani found a lottery ticket which proved to be worth 6 million baht. They decided to return it to its rightful owner, if they can be found. They found the ticket on the ground outside a convenience store and handed it over to the store manager in case the owner came searching for it.
They found the lottery ticket on Sunday, the day before the bi-weekly draw on Monday. When he realised the ticket was the grand prize winner, the manager handed the ticket over to police.
Officers interviewed the 3 who turned in the ticket, and the Udon Thani police chief applauded all 3 for their honesty. He says he plans to give them good citizens rewards when the case is concluded.
When asked why didn’t he just keep the prize for himself, the manager said he “never once thought of it.” He says when he realised it was a winning ticket, he called the legal department and his boss for advice.
He then went straight to the police station to hand over the ticket and filed a report.
“Even if the ticket is worth 6 million baht, I never once thought of keeping it for myself. I felt sorry for the true owner, who must be extremely worried.”
The mother and daughter also said they didn’t want to keep the ticket because they believed it was probably illegal, even though the ticket had little value before the winning numbers were announced the next day.
Police say they have a good idea of who the rightful owner is, after viewing CCTV footage, and are collecting evidence as fast as they can, so the case won’t develop into a fracas between people claiming the ticket. They say some such cases have gone on for years.
Multiple people have come forward claiming to be the true owners of the winning ticket. Authorities say they could be prosecuted if they are trying to claim the ticket unlawfully.
Thailand
Waitress has double lottery win
A waitress from Ban Sabah Village in Lampang rovince won 12 million baht in yesterday’s national lottery by pure luck, after she couldn’t a ticket with her license plate number. The woman says she initially knew the exact number that she wanted to buy, but as there were no tickets with the number, the vendor gave her two random tickets. She was shocked when she realised the big win, but insists she’ll continue living a normal lifestyle.
“Oh, no, I’m not going to quit my job”
Thai news site Khaosod News got notification yesterday that someone had won the lottery, with a jackpot of 12 million baht. The woman, as it turns out, is a 50 year old waitress from Ban Sabah Village in Lampang Province in Thailand’s north, near Chiang Mai. She says that just a day before the official draw date she was working as usual in the restaurant. A lottery vendor came in and offered to sell her lottery tickets.
After the lottery numbers were announced, Ladda realized that she had 2 tickets and was shocked as she was holding the not one, but two. Coworkers and neighbors came to congratulate her when they heard the news. Ladda says she will be using the money to pay off her debt and the rest will be kept in a bank. She says she wants to continue working as usual in the restaurant and continue her simple lifestyle.
At first, Ladda says, she tried to find a ticket with numbers from her license plate. The vendor saw that she couldn’t find the numbers she wanted and so handed her 2 tickets with the number 446. A single winning ticket in the government lottery carries a grand prize of 6 million baht; Ladda’s two wining tickets, worth 12 million baht, should be enough to provide a comfortable life going forward.
Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, March 18
New cases of Covid-19 takes Thai toll beyond 200
35 new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Thailand today.
29 of the new cases were linked to what’s now being referred too as the Lumphini cluster…. the Lumphini Boxing stadium north west of Bangkok city.
Since Sunday 130 new cases have been announced, almost tripling the total cases from last week. A professor at Mahidol University faculty of Medicine is urging the government to announce Stage 3 restrictions. After today all schools will be closed as well as bars, entertainment venues and massage parlours in Bangkok and most of the tourist areas.
Narathiwat/Malaysia border checkpoints closed March 18-31
After Malaysia announced its nationwide lock down, the Army has announced the temporary closure of the customs checkpoints in Narathiwat, along the Thai/Malaysia border.
After seeing that only Malaysian nationals are allowed to enter into Malaysia, the 4th area command said the border will now be totally closed to help combat the spread of Covid-19. The order was effective from 5am yesterday morning.
Airlines offered drop in landing fees and fuel excise at Thai airports
Airlines, international and domestic, have been hit hard with the impact on travel following the Coronavirus outbreak. Over the past month there’s been daily announcements of cancellations of flights and rescheduling to cope with border closures and daily changes in the coronavirus evolution. The Thai Cabinet has confirmed there would be a 50% reduction in landing and parking fees for all airlines up to December 31.
There will also be an extension of the reduction in jet fuel excise up to the end of this year, extended from September 30. From March 1 to 16, the number of arriving passenger fell 49% and was as low as 60% on some days.
Cabinet approval to reduce water, power bills by 3%
And the Cabinet has approved 17 billion baht in measures to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and drought. They are reducing water and electricity bills by 3% and returning deposits for installation of electricity meters.
And during a ‘grace period’ of not more than six months, the cabinet has also approved extending the period of electricity payments for specific businesses such as hotels and housing for rent, without interest.
3 insurgents killed in shootout
More violence in Thailand’s restive South yesterday as three insurgents were killed in a shootout with government forces near a Pattani dam.
Pattani and its neighbouring provinces are home to a bloody separatist insurgency which has rocked the region for decades. An Army spokesman said the clash occurred about 5pm yesterday, the sixth day of an operation to pressure southern insurgents to surrender. The operation began on March 12 after a clash in which four members of a government force were injured.
Vendors flock back to Phuket’s Surin beach
Driving past Surin Beach, Phuket, over recent weeks you’d be wondering if you hadn’t travelled back in time to the days, pre-military coup (2014), when the umbrellas and cheap white plastic sun lounges were ubiquitous lined up along Phuket’s beaches.
Cherng Talay President Ma’Ann Samran, has confirmed that the beach chairs and umbrella operators have, indeed, returned to Surin Beach last week. But locals say the vendors have been back in full swing since at least last December.
